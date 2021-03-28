Mass knife in Vancouver: Woman killed in knife attack in Canada, six people injured, attacker also committed suicide – six people injured in knife attack in Canada

Strong points:

In Canada, a man was attacked by a knife in North Vancouver, in the province of British Columbia. A woman was killed in a knife attack in and around the library. Frank Zhang of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said the suspect was held in Vancouver, British Columbia

In Canada, a man carried out a knife attack in and around a library in North Vancouver, BC, killing a woman and injuring six others. Frank Zhang of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said one of the suspects was arrested. He said he was about 20 years old.

Zhang said authorities did not yet know the motive for the incident. Eyewitness Steve Mosop said he and one of his companions saw a bloodstained woman who told them she had just been stabbed. He then saw several victims within a radius of about 100 meters.

Mossop said of the forward: “It looked like he was running in one direction and stabbing anyone who came in the way.” Canadian Public Safety Minister Bill Blair expressed his sadness over the incident on Twitter, calling it a “senseless act of violence.” Police said the attacker attacked him alone. He was taken into custody. Meanwhile, in the viral Twitter video, the attacker is also seen stabbing himself before police arrested him.