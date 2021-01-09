Massive power outage in Pakistan – Power outage in Pakistan: Pakistan’s major cities overwhelmed by Power Gul, Islamabad, Lahore to Karachi

Karachi

#Blackout started trending on Twitter when it was busy in Pakistan. Due to a technical fault, electricity suddenly went out across Pakistan late Saturday night. Many important cities, including Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, and Rawalpindi, were completely in darkness. Within minutes, the blackout trend started on Twitter.

Initially, no one gave information about it, but in the matter of energy, the Ministry of Energy gave information on Twitter. The ministry wrote: A sudden drop from 50 to 0 in the frequency of the power transmission system resulted in a power outage across the country. According to information received by the ministry, this technical flaw occurred at 11:41 am The ministry asked people to show restraint.

In contrast, Shahbaz Gill, assistant to the Pakistani prime minister, said Energy Minister Omar Ayub and his entire team were working on the blackout. It should be mentioned that this happened earlier in January 2015 as well. Pakistan was without power for several hours due to technical flaws.

According to reports, electricity was restored in some towns around 2 p.m.