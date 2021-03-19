TopFormacion has selected, among 431 Digital Marketing Masters, this one for you.

The Master in Digital Marketing and Social Networks is PRESENTIAL and can be done in Alicante, Madrid, Valencia and Valladolid.

ALICANTE: from € 8,200 MADRID: from € 10,700 VALENCIA: from € 8,700 VALLADOLID: from € 8,700

The master’s program in digital marketing and social networks (MMDRS) has a duration of 1500 hours (60 ECTS) of theoretical-practical load structured in face-to-face training, networking events, master trip, weekly cases, company internship program and final master’s project. The sessions will be held during executive hours, Friday from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., in order to be compatible with the work activity of the participants.

1. Exclusive networking convention #eemeeting

During the master’s program in Digital Marketing and Social Media, students will have the opportunity to participate in a networking meeting with outstanding project managers and entrepreneurs. The EEME Business School eemeetings promote the exchange of experiences and the transmission of value to our students through a day that includes lectures and in which we intend to help the student to detect new business opportunities or even to reshape those that already exist.

During the Congress, the EEME Awards are presented, whereby a committee of experts appointed by the EEME Business School rewards companies, consolidated and new, which in their opinion have excelled in particular in the fields of marketing and management. Thus, the EEME Company Award, the EEME StartUp Award is awarded; and finally the Dreemer Award, which distinguishes a student of the Master in Digital Marketing and Social Networks.

2. Master Trip: we take you to the knowledge of the digital business

As part of their school career, students participate in a Master Trip through In Company sessions in which they get to know first-hand the working environment, structure and operation and the usual activities that are carried out in some of the main companies and digital agencies in the country. This trip not only constitutes a first-rate didactic experience, since the students see the knowledge acquired in class applied, but it also facilitates the development of professional contacts.

3. Master’s project: learning by doing

The Master End Project is a transversal project which allows the content, skills and competences acquired throughout the master to be developed in an integrated manner. More specifically, the student will design in detail a Digital Marketing plan that will allow the digitization of a traditional business, the start of an online business or the optimization of the Marketing plan. The final master’s project is evaluated by a specific court at the end of the training program.

4. Internship program: apply the acquired knowledge

As practical training in real working environments is the best complement to the knowledge and skills acquired, EEME Business School has agreements with the main companies linked to the digital sector. In this way, students of the Master in Digital Marketing and Social Networks will be able to broaden their specialization by carrying out an internship period during which they will acquire the necessary professional experience and immerse themselves in the areas of most interest for their career. .

5. Scholarships available of 50%, 40%, 35% 30% and 25%

Financing up to 36 months. Discount for early payment of 1000 € and promotions for early registration. 100% subsidized training for active workers through the Tripartite Foundation.

6. Own job portal with more than 50% of offers by direct registration.

7. Double degree:

Master in digital marketing and social networks from Isabel I University (optional) Master in digital marketing and social networks from EEME Business School.

Master Syllabus in Digital Marketing and Social Networks

Block 1. Basic principles of digital marketing

I. Introduction to digital transformation

II. Google Digital Marketing Platform

III. Fundamentals of digital marketing

IV. PFM I Methodology: The Digital Marketing Plan

V. Creativity and digital advertising

VI Storytelling

VII Legal framework

Block 2. User experience, optimization and analysis

VIII. Introduction to web development

IX. Ergonomics and user experience (UX)

X. Search Engine Optimization I (On Site SEO)

XI. Search Engine Optimization II (Offsite SEO)

XII. email advertising

XIII. Conversion rate optimization

XIV. RTB and programmatic purchasing

XV. Internet audience analyzes

Block 3. E-commerce and digital business

XVI. Electronic commerce I

XVII. Electronic commerce II

XVIII. Search Engine Marketing (SEM)

XIX. Business plans

XX. Marketing Department I

XXI. Creation of the digital company

XXII. Business case I

XXIII. Business case II

Block 4. Social networks and new digital media

XXIV. Social networks I: Strategy

XXV. Social networks II: Paid media

XXVI. Community manager

XXVII. Social Networks III: Marketing on Twitter 1

XXVIII. Social Networks IV: Marketing on Twitter 2

XXIX. Social networks V: Instagram

XXX. VI Social networks: Marketing with influencers

XXXI. Brand content and experiential marketing

XXXII. Video Marketing

XXXIII. Gamification

Mobile Marketing XXXIV

Block 5. Skills of the digital professional

XXXV Business Digital Communication

Methodology XXXVI PFM II: effective presentations

XXXVII. Political and electoral digital marketing

XXXVIII. Digital media management

XXXIX. Human resources management in the digital company, CV and professional interview

XL. Marketing Department II

XLI. Personal branding

XLII. Digital reputation

Duration Master in digital marketing and social networks

The Master in Digital Marketing and Social Networks from EEME Business School has a duration of 9 months.

Alicante: from October 19, 2018 to July 6, 2019 Valencia: from October 26, 2018 to July 13, 2019 Valladolid: from November 2, 2018 to July 20, 2019 Madrid: from November 9, 2018 to July 27, 2019

