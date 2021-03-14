Master in Integrated Management Systems for Quality, Environment and Occupational Safety and Health

The Master in Integrated Management Systems for Quality, Environment and Occupational Health and Safety is taught in person in Madrid.

Company exchange internship AENOR’s own certification on site in Madrid

More information on the Master in Integrated Management Systems for Quality, Environment and Occupational Safety and Health by clicking here

Company internships and job bank:

Students who need it will be able to do an internship in collaborating companies, where they can put into practice the knowledge and skills acquired.

In addition, AENOR Formación manages a job bank, accessible to all students who have successfully completed the master’s degree and who request it.

Recognized by IQNET Academy

Degree obtained:

After completing this program with a positive assessment, the student will obtain the following qualifications:

Master in integrated quality management systems, environment and occupational safety and health (AENOR personal diploma) Integrated systems auditor (AENOR personal diploma) Basic technician in occupational risk prevention (30 h.) According to APPENDIX IV (B) of RD 39/1997, of January 17, which approves the regulation of prevention services.

Laureates Master in Integrated Management Systems for Quality, Environment and Occupational Safety and Health

University graduates without work experience and / or professionals without prior knowledge of UNE-EN ISO 9001, UNE-EN ISO 14001 and ISO 45001, who wish to be trained to carry out an integration project of the three management systems or who will assume responsibility for an integrated management system, as well as anyone interested in acquiring training that they can develop in their professional career in the future.

Objectives Master in Integrated Management Systems for Quality, Environment and Occupational Safety and Health

The aim of the master’s degree is to equip participants with the knowledge, skills and competences necessary to design, implement, audit and monitor an integrated management system for quality, environment and occupational health and safety.

Duration Master in Integrated Management Systems for Quality, Environment and Occupational Safety and Health

Duration: 35 days – 500 hours Hours: Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Next call: Madrid 16/10/2020 – 08/10/2021.

243 contact hours

100 hour project

100 hours of personal work

Consult the program of the Master in Integrated Management Systems for Quality, Environment and Safety and Health at Work by clicking here

