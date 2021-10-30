Masterful recital of Gabarre and Juañares in Suma Flamenca

Ángel Gabarre, Juañares and Montoyita (from behind), at one point during his concert in Madrid at the Suma Flamenca festival. SUMA FLAMENCO 2021 TEATROS DEL CANAL photographed by photographer Pablo Lorente PABLO LORENTE PHOTOGRAPH; Pablo Lorente

It is difficult to find a Madrilenian in Madrid . The data of its city council say that only half of its current inhabitants are born here. And, taking into account that in 1984 the city already had, according to the same sources, more immigrants and children of immigrants who are native, it is possible that the Madrilenian of caste is already just an idea. Montoyita, Ángel Gabarre and Juañares, who last night gave a masterful flamenco recital at the Pilar Miró de Vallecas Cultural Center (half capacity: some 100 people), are examples of average Madrilenians. The first two were born in Madrid, the third has been there for more than 30 years. In all three cases, the fundamental part of their professional training took place in Madrid.

They are no exception: it was in Madrid where flamenco was formed as a genre or, what is the same, where a group of musicians, through regular contact, exchanges and nights of shared stage panic, trying to make a living in the city where there are more possibilities for it, makes For just over a century they distilled, from the music that existed, a set of forms that achieved relative autonomy. Madrid was where the cantaores could do laps, where a Sevillian listened to a Malaga man, a Jerez man to a Levantine and even a Jerez man to another. Madrid was, continues to be, the listening capital. And Gabarre, Juañares and Montoyita are a refined product of that Madrid.

Few are the guitars that, like Montoyita’s, are capable of accompanying the cante with so much nuance, so tightly and without overshadowing it while enriching it harmonically in such an unusual way. When you listen to him, you understand how much the music of Enrique Morente, whom he accompanied throughout his career, is indebted to his guitar. Ángel Gabarre was another of Morente’s faithful Madrid squires. Not only as a palmero, but sharing cante, rounds of tonás, bouquets of bulerías… and without being left behind. Morente, under whose ascendancy the evening pivoted, had the talent and generosity to approach musicians who enriched him without fear of being overshadowed and without looking to see if they had Betic or Gypsy pedigree. Little did he care. The music was above.

The third of the night, Juañares, born, like so many Madrilenians, in Jerez and linked to their main singing families, has developed as a professional in the distinctly Madrid environment of tablaos, places that are highly devalued — rightly so — but fundamental in the formal construction, diffusion and, above all, labor dignity of flamenco, spaces through which all the great figures of the seventies and eighties and in whom, even today, very from time to time, there are masters such as Gabarre or Juañares (whose bond comes, precisely, from having shared many nights in them). Without the countless hours of trial and error, trial and error, that the daily life of a tablao allowed, flamenco would not be as we know it. He was the heir to the singing café, with its horrors and benefits.

A table with four chairs, two overhead lights and a pedal synthesizer chord with the recorded voice of Enrique Morente repeating an “ohm” to the beat of seguiriyas, recalling the beginning of the album Omega. A round of tonás begins. First Juañares, then Gabarre (scheme that was repeated throughout the recital, in which both scrupulously alternated thirds). Two alternate thirds of pile drivers and a close alimón that also remembered those collages of old cante superimposed on Omega.

Some airs of bulería por soleá followed in which some bamberas and soleares from Zurraque performed. Then malagueñas (from Chacón, la Peñaranda, Maestro Ojana and again Chacón) finished off with some abandolaos to which Montoyita contributed a syncopated air like samba, to the despair of Popo, who was in charge of the percussion last night. Cantiñas recalling, among others, some styles popularized by the Niña de los Peines. Some bulerías from Cádiz, unfinished when a string of Montoyita’s sonanta broke.

The cantaores did not want to wait: they plucked a bouquet Jerez bulerías to the beat in which, freed from the height of the guitar, they were able to adjust the tone at their convenience in each third, looking like they hadn’t done before. Solo de Montoyita: Ramón Montoya’s rondeña. Turn for the tarantos, topped by tangos. Throughout the recital, Gabarre enters when he wants the thirds, sometimes waiting for the return, sometimes almost spinning with Juañares. His mastery of time is masterful. Popo retires and some seguiriyas arrive: three thirds from Jerez, one from Triana and again a parallel ending. The recital ends with some soleares with styles from Alcalá.

“We do more lyrics than Lorca ”

There are three teachers. His knowledge of lyrics is unparalleled (“we make more lyrics than Lorca!” Juañares snapped), his knowledge when saying the cante, the control of the tempos, the compás, he hardly has it anymore. After so many nights, the voice does not always come out with the same freshness, but that does not diminish the density of his performances.

Madrid of these three is the Madrid of Morente, Menese and Camarón, of Sordera, La Perla and Bambino; of Matrona, Romero, Bernardo and Jacket. A Madrid that brings to light the cracks in what Vázquez Montalbán called “Operation Madrid” in the seventies, carried out by the Franco regime to erase “Madrid, capital of the resistance.” It was the construction of centralist Spain, of the Madrid that is Spain within Spain, that is, of the Madrid of organic democracy, a traditional Madrid … an idealized Madrid, built from above and with its back turned to the existing Madrid, which was not Madrid. of entrepreneurship, but that of the last chance, neither is that of the chulapos (in Madrid folklore slides) nor that of “Camarón de la Castellana, Beni de Pozuelo or La Paquera del Barrio de Salamanca”, but that of Camarón de Orcasitas, Beni de Villaverde or Paquera de San Cristóbal de los Ángeles.