Mateco employees donate Christmas prizes and food to the Red Cross

Mateco employees have decided to work with the Red Cross to deal with the current crisis, by voluntarily delivering Christmas lots, food and toys.

Thanks to the initiative of a company employee who shared the idea of ​​donating Christmas prizes to a charity, Mateco supported this solidarity action with its resources. More precisely, it consisted in collecting the lots that the employees voluntarily wanted to give individually, in addition to food donations, so that a humanitarian institution could distribute them among the most disadvantaged who could not have had access to this type of food. produced this year. . The company decided to continue to collaborate with the Red Cross, after the success of the donation of fresh fruit in the spring, which was carried out during childbirth. To encourage participation in this action, the company collaborated in the campaign, by donating for each prize brought by an employee, a monetary amount equivalent to the value of the prize, thus doubling the donations made.

In addition, the organization has decided to participate in the Red Cross campaign “Your rights to play”, consisting of a collection of toys, with the aim that no child is left without a gift this Christmas. The donation to the Red Cross represents almost 30 Christmas prizes, food worth 180 euros and more than 50 new toys.

Carlos Jordà, CEO of mateco in Spain, comments: “We are living in difficult times and I am proud that our employees have taken the initiative to help our community to face the health and economic crisis. Supporting employee donations with a check for 1,500 euros to the Red Cross seemed the most logical thing to do ”.

