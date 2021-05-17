Matt Hancock warns Indian variant Covid 19 may spread like wildfire in UK among unvaccinated people

Strong points:

Matt Hancock warns that the Indian variants are dangerous for those who are not vaccinated and that the Corona viruses spread rapidly in areas such as Bolton and Blackburn, and praised that the current vaccine is excellent and effective against the variants of current vaccine.

Hancock urged those who are eligible for the vaccination, but have not yet made an appointment to be vaccinated, to ensure that people are vaccinated as soon as possible. Public Health England (PHE) said the infection, known as B1617.2 in the UK, more than doubled to 1,313 from 520 cases reported by SPE last week.

Lockdown relaxation should be used “ with extreme caution ”

However, Hancock said plans to ease the lockdown on Monday would still be ongoing. According to Hancock, a decision will be announced on June 14 as to whether the country will take the final step on June 21, when all legal limits on social interaction are expected to be lifted. From Monday pubs, bars and restaurants in England will be allowed to open indoors, while indoor recreation will also resume, including cinema, museums and children’s play areas.

In England, people will be allowed to meet outdoors in groups of no more than 30 people and in groups of six or two families indoors. Meanwhile, UK health experts have warned that the next phase of the release of the lockdown should be used “with extreme caution”. According to the latest official figures, more than 36 million people in the UK have received the first vaccine against the corona virus.