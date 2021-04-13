Maulana arrested for sexual abuse: Police arrest cleric suspected of sexual assault, film student sex videos: Maulana arrested for sexually abusing girls in madrasa in Pakistan

Islamabad

Maulana from a madrasa in Pakistan was arrested for sexual exploitation of underage girls. He not only sexually abused underage girls studying in Maulana Madrasa. Police said Maulana had also made videos of the accused Maulana over the past three years. The case was reported to the police by a close friend of Maulana.

Underage girls exploited

The incident allegedly took place in a mosque in the village of Dhok Phulari, in the district of Chakwal, in the Pakistani state of Punjab. Police said the victims included four underage girls and a boy. They all came to the seminary to study. A close friend of his with Maulana was also involved in such incidents. He often recorded videos of such incidents.

This is how the case was disclosed

Police said the two defendants were named in the same mosque. While over the past three years they have both been involved in incidents of sexual abuse with numerous victims. The two suspects had a dispute over a case, after which the person who made a video of the incidents of sexual exploitation exposed the wrongdoing of the accused Maulana to the police.

Police arrested the two accused

Chakwal Deputy Police Superintendent Sikandar Gondal said four girls and a boy, aged six to 12, were sexually assaulted by the accused Maulvi. The accused comrade of this Maulana also showed several videos of such incidents to the police. After that, the police arrested the two defendants. Police also questioned the victims, saying defendant Maulana sexually abused them on several occasions, threatening to go viral.

10 videos recovered

After the arrest, the two defendants confessed to assaulting four underage girls, aged six to nine, police said. District police officer Muhammad bin Ashraf said the five victims were undergoing a medical examination. We sent DNA samples to a forensic lab. We also recovered 10 videos of the accused and also seized memory cards. The video will be forensic review.