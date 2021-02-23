Maulana Salahuddin Ayubi: Pakistani politician Maulana Salahuddin Ayubi marries 14-year-old girl: Pakistani MP married 14-year-old girl at the age of 62

Strong points:

Pakistani opposition party MP, 62, marries 14-year-old girl, Imran Khan’s party leads the way, police investigate marriage; girl’s father denies marriage allegations May marry Islamabad

Maulana Salahuddin Ayubi, a 62-year-old MP from Imran Khan’s fundamentalist opposition party Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam in Pakistan, has married a 14-year-old girl. After which there is a heckling of Parliament in the streets. Pakistan’s ruling Imran Khan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf has caused a ruckus over this. At the same time, a coalition of opposition parties is visible on the back. In fact, the Pakistani Democratic Movement PDM, a coalition of opposition parties in Pakistan, is led by Maulana Fazlur Rahman, the leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam.

An NGO lodged a complaint

The case of this marriage of Maulana Salahuddin Ayubi, deputy of Chitral, in Balochistan, is a little old. On complaint from an NGO, the police registered a case and began to investigate the whole case. The child’s school made public his birth certificate. In which his date of birth is listed as October 28, 2006. After that, a local NGO filed a complaint against the police.

The girl’s father denied the marriage accusations

It is alleged that the MP is under pressure from the father of the girl, which is why he has denied the marriage of his daughter in police investigations. He claimed his daughter was not married at all. The girl’s father also refused to send his daughter to the MP’s residence after the police explained.

What is the law in Pakistan

According to Pakistani law, a girl under the age of 16 cannot be married. If a girl younger than this is married, it will be considered a crime. For this, a complaint will be filed against the family of the girl as well as the person who will marry.

The accused member was not questioned

Police Inspector Sajjad Ahmed of Chitral confirmed the complaint. After that, the police arrived at the girl’s home and questioned the father. However, the police have now converted the case to FIR or not, no information has been given on this. Police have yet to question the accused MP.