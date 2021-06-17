Maulana student sexually assaulted: Pakistani mufti sexually assaults student viral video: sex video of mufti sexually assaulting madrasa student in Pakistan goes viral

Islamabad

A sex video of senior Pakistani official Maulana Mufti Azizur Rehman has been leaked. In the video that has gone viral, this old Maulana is seen having sex with a student at the madrasa. After obtaining information about this video, Lahore police filed a complaint against Mufti Azizur Rehman. A case was registered against Azizur Rehman under sections 377 (unnatural sex) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Pakistani Penal Code at the North Cantt Police Station in Lahore.

Mufti first implicated the victim on false accusations

According to Pakistani media, the victim filed this FIR against Mufti Azizur Rehman on June 17. In this FIR, the student victim stated that he was admitted to Jamia Manzoorul Islamia in Lahore in 2013. He also stated that during the examination Mufti Rehman accused him and another student, cheating by having someone else take the exam. Following this allegation, the victim was prohibited for three years from appearing for the interrogation of the faithful Madaris.

then asked to please have sex

The aggrieved student further stated that after this decision by the madrasa, he begged Mufti Azizur Rehman for pardon. At first he stuck to his decision. Later he told me that if I made him happy by having sex with him, he might think of something. The victim said that after his offer I had no choice but to be sexually assaulted.

Promises to remove restrictions in exchange for sex

This student recounted that Mufti Rehman promised me that the restrictions placed on me after sex would be removed. Not only that, the mufti also said that he would pass me on the exam as well. During this time, although he had sex with me every Friday for three years, Mufti did nothing. He even started blackmailing me, demanding more sex.

Madrasa did not listen to the student victim

The victim said she complained to the administration of the madrasa but they refused to believe her. Mufti Rahman was a big and pious person for the madrasah, so instead of paying attention to my words, he accused me of making false statements. The student victim then recorded the mufti’s video and showed it to the faithful Madaris Al Arab Nazim. After that, Mufti Rehman started threatening me with serious consequences.

Maulana opposes action against Mufti

The administration of Jamia Manzoorul Islamia dismissed Mufti Rehman from his post because of an audio and video recording. For this reason, Pakistani clerics got angry. The victim said she was now receiving threats from Mufti Rehman and his sons. The victim also called for action against these threats. After the video goes viral, there is a demand to punish this Maulana in Pakistan.