Mauna Loa eruption: the world’s largest volcano Mauna Loa Hawaii is slowly waking up volcanologists

The world’s largest volcano on the Hawaiian Islands, Mauna Loa has started to explode. Experts have warned that the giant volcano may soon explode completely. Last week, the Hawaiian Islands Volcanoes Observatory recorded 200 earthquakes

Last week, Hawaii’s Volkano Observatory recorded 200 low caliber earthquakes. The intensity of these earthquakes was recorded at 2.5 on the Richter scale. Most of the earthquakes occurred about 6 km below the summit, but this did not affect the volcano. The USGS said the separation rate and seismicity at the peak increased slightly. A magnitude 4.2 earthquake on the Richter scale occurred on Wednesday but had no effect on the Mauna Loa volcano.

People made their own beds to escape

The agency also said monitoring of the volcano did not reveal that there had been any change in the rate or pattern of size change. When the volcano activates, it usually begins to change shape. It is true that no volcanic eruption will occur, but the people who have settled there have prepared their own beds to escape.

They kept all the necessary items in their bags so that they could escape at any time. If there is a complete eruption in Mauna Loa, its lava can reach local settlements in just a few hours. However, if there is a half explosion, there is no risk. In total, 5 volcanoes are active on the Hawaiian Islands. One of them is the very active FortUEA.