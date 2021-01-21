Mauricio Jimnez appointed new commercial director of Wyser

After more than five years in the Wyser team, a multinational belonging to the Gi group, leader of the verticals sectors of life sciences, consumer products, digital and IT and engineering and industry; Mauricio Jimnez takes over as commercial director of the company.

Telecommunications Engineer from URJC, MBA from ESDEN, Certification in Center for Evaluation and Development in Studies Garrigues and Executive MBA in Pharmaceutical Industry and Biotechnology in Pharmaceutical Talent from Universidad de Alcal; Mauricio has more than 10 years of experience in recruitment consulting in the healthcare, industrial and IT telecommunications sectors, having worked in various multinationals such as Hudson and Michael Page.

From his position as Commercial Director, Mauricio has the challenge of continuing to promote the growth and development of the company at the national level.

