May 29 History Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norg conquer Everest Learn m – Whidbey Daily News

May 29 History Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay conquer the world’s highest peak, Everest

New Delhi. May 29th Day is very important in the history of the country and the world. At 11.30am on May 29, 1953, two men climbed the world’s highest peak, Mount Everest.

By the way, every year thousands of people from all over the world try to climb Mount Everest. Some are successful, but the first world was May 29, 1953, when two people touched the top of this highest peak. Everest was scaled by New Zealand’s Edmund Hillary and Nepal’s Sherpa Tenzing Norgay. It is now 68 years since this achievement was completed.

Let me tell you that this campaign was started by Britain and the success information of this campaign was shared with the world on 2nd June. Let us know about other important events of 29th May in the country and in the world.

International Mount Everest Day

On May 29, 1953, Tenzing Norgay Sherpa of Nepal and Edmund Hinari of New Zealand climbed Mount Everest for the first time. This is the reason why this day was considered as the International Mount Everest Day all over the world.

Nepal has decided to celebrate this day since 2008. In fact, the great mountaineer Edmund Hillary died on this day.

It’s not that Adam Hillary and Tenzing didn’t try to conquer Everest before. The first unsuccessful attempt was made in 1921. In fact, climbing Everest is the most difficult and challenging task in the world. Since the first attempt to climb Everest, more than 308 climbers have died.

Other important events of the country and the world on 29th May

– 2015: In Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, extreme heat kills 1800 people

2007: Rio Mori of Japan becomes Miss Universe.

1999 – A new power system is installed in Nigeria.

1999 – Discovery joins the International Space Station.

1990 – A strong earthquake shakes the South American country of Peru.

1988: Pakistan’s President Zia-ul-Haq dissolves parliament, dismissing the government.

1987: Death of former Prime Minister of India Chaudhry Charan Singh.

1972: Famous theater actor and actor Prithviraj Kapoor dies.

1970: Soviet Union conducts underground nuclear tests.

1968: Dara Singh wins the World Wrestling Championship

– 1658: In the Battle of Samugarag of, Aurangzeb defeated Dara Shikoh and captured the throne of Delhi.

– 1947: Establishment of Indian Standards Institute.