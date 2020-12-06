Mayan Civilization Discovery: New Mayan Civilization Scan Reveals Great Wall: New Mayan Civilization Scan Found New Wall

Guatemala City

Archaeologists researching the Mayan civilization were surprised when they found signs of a huge wall of ancient civilization under a forest. Incredible structures of civilization dating back to 2000 BC can still be found in southeastern Mexico, Guatemala, Belize, and western Honduras. Now, with the help of LIDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) technology, archaeologists have seen the digitally removed forests. This suggests that these traces are much more complex than previously thought before Colombian civilization.

More active than before

Expert professor Albert Lin told historian Dan Snow during the “ History Hit ” podcast how useful LIDAR is. They reported that more intensive activity was observed everywhere than previous estimates. According to Lynn, this is the only area discovered previously and there is more activity than looking at LIDAR data.

Research goes on for thousands of years

Citing the example of the Tikal area, Lynn said most of the houses are here but more activity is seen than before. Tikal, once the capital of the Mayan civilization, is one of the greatest archaeological sites. Thousands of years later, the secrets behind it are discovered. Professor Lin said, “You look in any direction, it’s only 20 to 30 feet.” Therefore, the same survey cannot be found.

Great wall of maya

He reported that a discovery was recently made which is called the “Great Wall of the Mayans”. It’s a huge wall that will separate Tikal from other cities. They wondered who this wall was built against. He said that later structures like watchtowers began to be found in the north and south. It shows how society interacted in ancient times.

(Source package: Express)