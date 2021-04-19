Mayorazgo Hotel and Taiken organize “Woman Sales Experiencie”, a meeting dedicated to women entrepreneurs

The traditional Hotel Mayorazgo, located in the heart of Madrid in the middle of the Gran Vía, together with Taiken, a company dedicated to the development of events and experiences, presents their new meeting “Woman Sales Experience”, next April 24 from 9:30 am to 7:30 pm A day dedicated to women managers and entrepreneurs who wish to develop personally and professionally, led by leading speakers in the sector.

Business experts, the event will feature lectures and testimonials featuring renowned professionals in this field, such as Erika Saveda, passionate about sales and specializing in business skills; Paz Calap, mental management coach; Nadia Nemer, with the keys to enhancing your personal brand; Leila López, sex therapist; Kathya Adam, CEO of Kat Events; Ángela Tejero, director and co-founder of PNLMadrid; Silvia Bueso, coach in the art of asking and achieving goals; or Helena Barquilla, specialist in conscious movement who will explain how to know yourself through your own body.

With a limited capacity and with a price of 218 € + VAT, the main objective of Woman Sales Experience is to give the keys to enhance the personal brand of its assistants and to help them learn to set professional and personal goals, reach easily, always supported the experience and track record of the participating speakers.

A meeting dedicated especially to women entrepreneurs and workers which will take place in the halls of the Hotel Mayorazgo, among all the guarantees of well-being and the appropriate measures against Covid-19. With recently refurbished facilities and two indoor multi-purpose rooms for organizing all kinds of events and ceremonies, the hotel has cutting edge technology. The rooms, which also have independent access from the street, are equipped with a “3 Beamer” projection system, where, with a quality of 3800 lumens, it can be projected simultaneously on 3 screens, giving visibility to 180 ° and improving the comfort of participants.

The Hotel Mayorazgo, with an unbeatable location, becomes the best place to organize any type of celebration or event, putting all kinds of services and amenities at the service of the customer.

MAYORAZGO HOTEL

En pleno corazón de Madrid, con una ubicación inmejorable en calle Flor Baja, no 3, a pocos pasos de la Gran Vía, el Hotel Mayorazgo se corona desde su fachada con un imponente mantón de manila exhibiendo ya desde el exterior una personalidad inspirada 100 % to Madrid. The traditions of Madrid, the most representative places of the city, popular culture … shape the DNA of this unique hotel, giving meaning to every detail.

Its more than 200 themed rooms are a journey through Madrid’s most authentic history and customs. The common areas exude traditional character with decoration and nomenclatures that continue to create this differentiating story. Its gastronomic offer is born from the most traditional local cuisine offering a wide variety of local products and a cellar with an extensive and selective variety of DO Madrid wines. The staff wear traditional chulapos and chulapas uniforms …

Every corner and every space smells of ¡Muy Madrid! at the Hotel Mayorazgo.

HRDigital