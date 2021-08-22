MAZ mutuals and self-employed workers reduce their work accidents

MAZ, Collaborating Mutual with Social Security n ° 11, remains a benchmark in occupational health. This is what reveals the report produced by the mutual “Study of accidents at work. Companies associated with MAZ: 2020 and their evolution since 2014 ”, in which it is concluded that there has been a general decrease in the rate of work accidents of their companies and mutuals of self-employed workers nationwide.

Thus, we see a decrease in accidents with sick leave in 2020 compared to the previous year, from 20,455 to 18,869, which represents a decrease of 7.75%. Similarly, accidents without sick leave have decreased, since out of the 38,585 recorded in 2019, there were 25,709 in 2020.

On the other hand, it should be noted that the accident rate has been reduced in all sectors of activity; thus, in agriculture, it goes from 1,861 to 1,811; in the industrial sector, from 5,048 to 4,265; in construction, from 3,081 to 2,818 in 2020, and in the tertiary sector, from 10,461 to 9,922.

Regarding the accident rate by age group, the age group between 41 and 50 years old is the group in which there is the highest accident rate with 5,716 accidents with lost time for the year. 2020. Regarding the sex distribution of the injured, in the past year, there have been 5,772 lost-time accidents among women and 13,101 among men.

From the field of preventive activities of MAZ, it is underlined that “through this study, the mutual company plans new preventive actions to help the companies to prevent the most probable accidents and, in this way, to collaborate with them to develop actions which decrease them. “

The study also underlines that the health crisis and the forced confinement of the population, in the period March-May 2020, had a clear influence on the marked decrease in the incidence of occupational accidents.

Road accident report to work

Likewise, the mutual insurance company prepared the “Report on road accidents at work of companies associated with the MAZ mutual insurance company”, which highlights that the mobility restrictions encountered during 2020 had a direct effect on the reduction of final number of road accidents at work, since they recorded 1,853 road accidents, a reduction of 619 compared to 2019.

Transport accidents account for 74% of work-related road accidents. Regarding the territorial distribution of accidents, the highest values ​​by the Autonomous Communities take place in Andalusia, Extremadura, the Balearic Islands and Melilla. Those related to transport accidents occur in Andalusia, the Basque Country, the Canary Islands and the region of Murcia, while the highest incidences of accidents during working hours occur in the Balearic Islands and Melilla.

The agricultural and construction sectors are the activities most affected by this type of accident. Likewise, it is pointed out that companies with 250 to 499 employees and those with 1 to 9 employees are those which have suffered the most road accidents at work. On the other hand, companies with more than 500 employees are above average in terms of the length of leave.

Accidents classified as minor represent almost all accidents that occurred during the year. Of a total of 1,853, 1,811 were minors, 16 were serious and 11 resulted in the death of the worker.

Likewise, the report underlines that the greatest number of accidents according to the type of vehicle occurs in passenger cars, followed by motorcycles and personal mobility vehicles (electric scooters, bicycles, skates, etc.), the latter increasing in recent years.

The most common cause of accidents is impact, assuming 1,139 accidents out of the total. The two most common types of impact are range and side / fronto-side impacts.

Finally, in the breakdown of the total accidents by sex, we observe that 62% were suffered by men, while 38% were women. In road accidents, jumping is reduced to 55% of men and 45% of women, the biggest difference being observed in shift accidents: 81% are suffered by men and 19% by women .

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

DRHNumeric