MAZ obtains the carbon footprint label for its reduction of CO2 emissions

MAZ, Collaborating Mutual with Social Security n ° 11, continues to focus on minimizing the impact of energy consumption on the environment. The mutual company registered its carbon footprint and its commitments to reduce greenhouse gas emissions with the Spanish Office for Climate Change (OECC) and thus obtained the carbon footprint calculation stamp (scope 1 + 2) for the year 2020 due to its downward trend in CO2 emissions into the atmosphere.

This register, created by the Ministry of Ecological Transition and Demographic Challenge following RD 163/2014, collects the efforts of Spanish companies, administrations and other organizations in the calculation, reduction and compensation of emissions greenhouse gas that generates its activity.

Since 2017, when MAZ was certified according to the UNE EN ISO 50001 standard for energy management systems, “we are committed to energy efficiency in all the activities of the entity and, year after year, we have seen it reflected in the adjustment of energy consumption. centers ”, explained MAZ Managing Director Guillermo de Vlchez.

Beyond this development, “the Mutual’s Infrastructure and Technical Services Department has been working for several years to obtain the use of renewable energies; One example is the installation of photovoltaic panels and a biomass boiler at the Zaragoza hospital, ”noted De Vlchez.

The entity has calculated its carbon footprint of all its centers (scope 1 + 2) for the year 2020 and has defined reduction commitments until 2024. Thus, the carbon footprint of this last year in what refers at scope 1, it stands at 382.85 tonnes of CO2 equivalent; of these, 239,354.73 kg of CO2 are produced in fixed installations; 8,326.74 kg of CO2 are due to vehicle movements, with the exception of those produced by electric vehicles which are included in scope 2, and that produced by air conditioning, 135,166 kg of CO2 eq. Regarding scope 2, caused by electricity consumption, the carbon footprint is 335.90 tonnes of CO2 eq.

Likewise, MAZ makes a significant effort to obtain the certificates of guarantee of renewable origin of the electrical energy consumed by the mutual, which leads to a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions and, consequently, a larger carbon footprint. weak. .

