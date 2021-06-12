MAZ rewards the 14 healthiest companies in Spain

MAZ, Mutual collaborating with Social Security n ° 11, rewarded this Thursday the winners of the 7th edition of the Healthy Enterprise Trophies. In total, fourteen companies were rewarded in their three categories, in addition to two specific mentions to two other organizations.

Mutua MAZ Managing Director Guillermo de Vlchez welcomed the telematically connected participants and thanked the companies that take care of their main asset: the people who work there. De Vlchez underlined that it is “very important to give visibility to these activities to achieve the happiness of our workers for the benefit of both the working environment and the outside”. For this reason, he stressed that “MAZ participates in various projects such as the United Nations Global Compact for the Health and Well-being of People”.

Next, MAZ Communications Manager Pilar Mayayo, host of the event, explained the new award and the new aesthetic of the award. “The chosen symbol is a tree and a heart, which represents the amalgamation of concern for the environment and the healthcare that people need for their overall well-being,” said Mayayo. For the price, “we opted for a living element, in solid beech wood from bio-sustainable forests, eliminating any non-environmentally friendly material, without inks, with the shape of the tree and the warm element that ‘it represents taking care of people,’ he said.

The jury, made up of members of the MAZ Board of Directors and advised by a Technical Committee made up of MAZ experts in Occupational Risk Prevention and Occupational Health, decided that the companies awarded in Category A (more than 149 workers) have summer, for contributing to emotional and social care, Fundacin Circe; to promote cultural diversity, Agro Martn SL; by scope in its actions of professional and personal health, Fertinagro Biotech, SL; for the best systematics of the ES model, Adient Seating Spain, SL and for the commitment to the community, Interactiva Facility, SLU In addition, in this category of large companies, Nurel, SA received a mention for the best adaptation to Covid 19 and Valmet Tecnologies Zaragoza SL received another special mention for the variety and quantity of actions.

In category B, between 50 and 149 workers were recognized by the more global initiative ES, Seguridad y CSR, Inalsa-Industria Aragonesa del Aluminio SA; for his commitment to a healthy workplace, Dr. Schr Espaa SLU, and for his more integrated actions inside and outside the company, Gioseppo, SL

In category C, with less than 49 workers, they were awarded for promoting health by good habits, Asociacin El Curtido Plena Inclusin; for its management focused on the well-being of people, Grficas Z, SL; for its actions with people, families and the environment, Agropaco, SL; and for his development of the Casal Plan based on analysis and objectives, Casal Gestin de Residuos, SL

The winning companies come from different regions of Spain, for example, the winners from Lepe (Huelva), three from Alicante and another company from Cdiz, in addition to several Aragonese companies from Zaragoza and Teruel.

The closing was entrusted to the Director General of Labor of the Government of Aragon, Mara Soledad de la Puente, who stressed that “it is a pride to participate in this type of events where the healthiest companies are rewarded, especially at a time so complicated because of the pandemic ”.

To close the event, the president of Mutua MAZ, Jos Carlos Lacasa, concluded this event and was grateful to be able to celebrate this gala which has rewarded the healthiest companies from all over the country. “Right now, we need to support companies where we observe that they go the extra mile and believe that the health of their workers is the main reason,” Lacasa concluded.

