Measures at Christmas Can I travel to my community? And meet my family and loved ones?

Posted: Wednesday December 23 2020 06:33

On December 23, the Christmas plan comes into effect today, which envisages the closure of the perimeter of the autonomous communities until January 6, except for the entry and exit of relatives and friends in most of the territories.

Even if it’s not like that at all. Some regional governments have tightened conditions in recent days. This is the case with the Valencian Community, which only allows residents to enter its territory. Or Murcia, which only includes family members and non-relatives. Asturias and the Community of Madrid, for example, have reduced the maximum number of people allowed for social and family gatherings from 10 to 6.

Here you can check the curfew time in your community and whether you can meet your loved ones or just family members.

Asturias

You can only leave or enter the community to visit family and friends. Meetings are reduced to a maximum of 6 participants and between two family groups on Christmas Eve, Christmas, New Years Eve, New Years Eve of the new year and the three kings. The curfew is between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m., which is extended from 0.30 a.m. to 7 a.m. on Christmas and New Years Eve, and on January 6.

Andalusia

Entry into and exit from the community is authorized for the reunification of families and relatives. On December 24, 25 and 31, as well as January 1 and 6, the maximum number of dinner participants increases from six to 10. The curfew is from 11:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m., although on Christmas Eve and on New Year’s Eve it will be delayed until 1:30 a.m.

Aragon

Only travel between the provinces of Aragon is authorized. Exceptionally, from December 23 to 26 and from December 30 to January 2, it is allowed to go in and out for family reunions, but not with relatives. The curfew between 11:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. will continue in force, extending on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve until 1:30 a.m. The maximum number of people attending social gatherings in the private or family sphere is set at 10 people on December 24, 25 and 31 and January 1, 2021.

Balearic Islands

There is no confined perimeter Meetings of 10 people on December 24, 25 and 31 and January 1. Curfew until 1:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, except in Mallorca, which is established from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

the Canary Islands

Closure of the island of Tenerife until early 2021. The other islands are not closed perimeter. The maximum number of people in social gatherings is limited to 6, except in Tenerife, where the number is reduced to four and meetings are limited to cohabitants. On December 24, 25 and 31 and January 1 and 6, up to 10 people from one or two groups of cohabitants can meet, except on this island. 1 to 6 a.m. curfew. In Tenerife, it is early at 10 p.m. Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, at 1:30 a.m., except in Tenerife: it will start at 12:30 a.m.

Cantabria

Family members are admitted, for those with dual residences, and close friends from December 23 to January 6. Social meetings are limited to a maximum of 6 participants. On January 24, 25, 31 and 1, 10 people pass, recommending to be part of a friendly group or at most 2. The curfew is maintained from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., and on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve. Year runs until 1:30 am.

Castile and Leon

Only family members, not close friends, can enter the community between December 23 and 26, for Christmas and Christmas celebrations, and between December 30 and January 2, for New Years celebrations. New Years and New Years. New: the curfew remains at 10 p.m. and only on Christmas Eve and New Years Eve, it will be extended until 1:30 p.m. The maximum number of meeting participants remains at 6 , except Christmas Eve, Christmas, New Years Eve and New Years Eve, 10 people can meet.

Castilla La Mancha

The entry and exit of relatives and friends are permitted. The curfew varies from midnight to 6 a.m. It will be extended until 1:30 a.m. on the nights of December 24 and 31. Reduced the maximum number of people at Christmas Eve and New Years meetings to six.

Catalonia

You can only go in and out to visit relatives and close friends. Mobility until January 11 will be regional only, unless a single bubble moves to a second residence or to a specific destination Maximum meeting of 6 people, excluding holidays (24, 25, 26, 31 December and 6 January) , which is extended until the 10 a.m. curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. On Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve it is delayed to 1:30 a.m. and Three Kings Day eve at 11:00 p.m.

Ceuta

He is authorized to enter and leave the autonomous city by family reunification; But not for “friends” to join in the Christmas celebrations. A maximum of ten people meetings. The curfew applies from 11:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. and, as you would expect, will start at 1:30 p.m. on Christmas and New Years Eve.

Melilla

You can enter and leave the town for a family reunification or a meeting with relatives between December 23 and January 6. Restriction of four people in social gatherings, except December 24, 25 and 31, 2020 and December 1 and 6, January, when they can meet until 10 a.m. The curfew applies between 11:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m., but on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve it extends until 1:00 a.m.

Madrid

You can only enter and leave the region through family reunification or for meetings with relatives. Meetings of two different coexistence groups maximum – 6 people maximum – on December 24, 25 and 31 and January 1 and 6 The current curfew continues from 00:00 to 06:00. The curfew is extended to 1:30 p.m. on December 25 and January 1.

Murcia

Only family members, not close friends, can enter the community on December 24, 25, 31 and January 1. On December 24, 25 and 31 and January 1, social gatherings can be a maximum of 10 people (the rest of the days, the maximum is 6 people). The curfew continues from 11:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m., except on designated vacation days, which will be from 1:30 a.m. to 6:00 a.m.

Navarre

The closure of the perimeter will be lifted between December 23 and 26 and January 30 and 2 to visit relatives or friends. On Christmas and New Year’s Eve, the maximum number of guests (including children) is increased to 10 people, provided that you do not exceed two housing units. The rest of the days, in the private sphere, meetings cannot exceed six people from two different families. The curfew between 11:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m., except the nights of December 24 and 31, which lasts until 1:30 a.m.

Valencian Community

You will not be able to leave or enter the regional territory except for those who return to their usual place of residence, and except for professional reasons, return to their usual residence or major cause. Thus, the possibility of traveling to other autonomies to meet family members or friends on December 23, 24, 25 and 31 and January 1, 2021 is removed. The number of meeting participants is reduced from ten to six on Christmas Eve, Christmas Eve, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Eve. And it must not exceed the two coexistence groups: the curfew is advanced to 11:00 p.m., with exceptions on December 24 and 31 which will be at 12:00 a.m.

Extremadura

It allows entry and exit during the Christmas holidays for (unrelated) family reunions. The curfew applies from midnight to 6 am. Only on Christmas Eve and New Years Eve, it is delayed until 12:30 am. On the night of December 24 and 31, 10 people per household are allowed to meet, provided they are the same family. The rest of the Christmas holidays, only six people will be able to gather in the houses.

Galicia

Between 23 and 25 December, the closure of the perimeter between town halls is lifted for family reasons. Reunions should be limited to six people who do not live together, not counting under 10s, and it is recommended that they be no more than two family units. The curfew is maintained between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. Except for Christmas Eve, which is set at 1:30 am.

La Rioja

From December 23 to 26 and from December 30 to January 2, these days in La Rioja can move to other territories where relatives or close friends reside. Celebrations between relatives and close friends during these days will have a limit of 10 people, except In families with more than this number of members, the curfew is from 11:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m., but becomes more flexible the day before. Christmas and New Years Eve until 1:30 a.m.

Pays Basque

The lockdown is only lifted between December 23 and 26 and January 31 and 2. Family reunions of 10 people will be allowed on Christmas Eve, Christmas Eve, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Eve. The rest of the days, six people. Curfew, 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., although it is delayed to 1:30 a.m. on Christmas Eve and New Years Eve.