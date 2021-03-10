

Measures by COVID-19, today | Coronavirus vaccine in Spain and Easter restrictions, live

Updated: Wednesday, March 10, 2021 9:08 AM

Published on: 10.03.2021 09:08

LIVE

Updated at 09:08

09:08

Government control session in Congress

Pedro Sánchez once again asks the PP leader to be useful, to “make a useful opposition”. “His hand is out,” he told Casado. Meanwhile, Casado blames him for the unemployment data and criticizes his handling of the pandemic and European funds. “The country will be ruined,” said the popular.

08:57

Alaska opens COVID-19 vaccination every 16 years and over

The state of Alaska (United States) has become the first in the country to remove the requirements to receive a COVID-19 vaccine and open it to all its residents over the age of 16. Alaska has administered at least one dose of the vaccine to 25.3% of its people, 16% of whom are fully inoculated, making this state the most advanced in the country in the vaccination process.

08:46

Coronavirus in Germany

The incidence of new coronavirus infections has declined slightly in Germany, reaching 65.4 cases in seven days per 100,000 population, according to the latest data from the Robert Koch Institute of Virology. The day before, the average incidence in the country was 67.5 cases, whereas a month ago it was 68 infections per week. The maximum level was recorded on December 22, with 197.6 cases in seven days per 100,000 inhabitants.

08:43

Inditex weathered the crisis with 1,106 million profits, the lowest since 2009

Inditex went through the difficult scenario imposed by the coronavirus with profits of 1,106 million euros for the 2020 financial year ended in January, which represents a decrease of 69.6% year on year (3,639 million in 2019) and the lowest profit since the Depression of 2009 (EFE).

08:28

Restrictions by the Autonomous Communities

Infections are on a clear downward trend. Según los últimos datos del Ministerio de Sanidad, la incidencia acumulada en el conjunto del país ya is located in 139 casos por cada 100,000 inhabitants, con algunas regiones incluso por debajo de la centena, como Extremadura, the Comunidad Valenciana o Castilla-La Mancha, among others. Some positive data that coincides this Wednesday with the meeting of the Interterritorial Council this afternoon, which has yet to confirm one of the big questions for the coming weeks: what will be the restrictions during the Easter holidays. These are the measures that each CCAA currently applies.

08:09

Brazil records 1,972 deaths from COVID-19, new daily record

Brazil, one of the countries hardest hit by COVID in the world, recorded 1,972 new deaths from the disease in the past 24 hours, a new record of daily victims since the start of the pandemic, as well as 70,764 new infections, the ministry reported. of health.

08:03

US accumulates 527,612 deaths and 29,092,305 COVID-19 infections

The United States reached 29,092,305 confirmed coronavirus cases and 527,612 deaths from COVID-19 disease on Tuesday, according to the independent tally from Johns Hopkins University. This balance represents 1,884 more deaths than Monday and 51,075 new infections.

08:01

China announces 5 new coronavirus positives, all ‘imported’

China’s National Health Commission reported that the Asian country on Tuesday detected 5 new positives for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, all among overseas travelers. These 5 cases were located: two in the metropolitan area of ​​Shanghai (east), and one in each of the provinces of Henan (center), Canton (south-east) and Shaanxi (center).

07:55

Russia assures Spain will produce Sputnik V and Health denies it

Without evidence or details, Russia assures that Spain is one of the European countries that will produce the Sputnik V vaccine. According to the Russian investment manager, the production of the Russian formula against COVID-19 would also be carried out by France, Germany and Italy. The Spanish Medicines Agency (AEMPS) assured LaSexta that it was not aware of any formalized contract for its manufacture.

07:49

WHO rejects ‘COVID passport’ for travel

The World Health Organization (WHO) has shown its rejection of the certificate of vaccination against the coronavirus that several countries wish to implement for travel. The latest to speak was China, which has launched a digital vaccination certificate that will be applicable to citizens of the country who are going on cross-border trips.

07:39

Incidence slows decline and keeps seven communities below 100 cases

The Department of Health has reported 4,013 new cases and 291 deaths from coronavirus in the past 24 hours, figures which confirm the downward trend in infections in this third wave of the pandemic. Currently, the cumulative incidence is 139, three points lower than last Monday, when it exceeded 140 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. It increased only slightly in the Canary Islands, Castilla-La Mancha and Extremadura. In addition, there are still seven Autonomous Communities that are below 100 AI cases.

07:36

Measures at Easter: Health and CCAA decide today with Madrid to close the perimeter

Interterritorial debates today the proposal approved in the Health Commission for Easter and it is expected that it will be approved, although the Community of Madrid insists its “no” to the closure of the perimeter. The news is that now Sanidad intends to extend lockdowns to the Father’s Day Bridge.

We use our own cookies and those of third parties to improve, collect statistical data and show you relevant advertising. If you continue to browse, you accept their use. You can get more information or change the cookie policy settings.