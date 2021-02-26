Measures, curfews and restrictions in Madrid due to COVID-19

Updated: Thursday, February 25, 2021 5:59 PM

Published on: 02/26/2021 06:33

The Community of Madrid updates its measures to fight the virus this Friday, where it is expected that the restrictions will be removed in some basic health zones and municipalities, which will return to normal mobility.

Currently, the region maintains a curfew at 11:00 p.m. and there are no plans for it to be delayed at this time. On the other hand, private meetings at home and in private spaces with non-cohabiting persons are prohibited.

If they take place in public space, these meetings can be, but with a maximum of four people. This limit will be six people if they take place on the terrace of a hotel establishment.

Hotel and restaurant establishments must close by 11:00 p.m. at the latest. Likewise, after 10:00 p.m., new customers will no longer be able to enter. Home services, on the other hand, can be performed until midnight.

Mobility restrictions

The Community of Madrid will announce this Friday in how many basic health zones it will maintain mobility restrictions and whether it adds new ones to perimeter closures. At present, containment is applied in a total of 25 basic health zones and eight municipalities where entry and exit of these areas is not allowed without proof.

In 23 of these areas and the eight municipalities, the mobility restriction will last at least until next Monday, March 1. This was established by the Ministry of Health last Friday, when it was also announced that 31 basic health zones and seven localities no longer had containment, which significantly reduced the affected areas of Madrid.

Despite this, 707,000 inhabitants of Madrid are affected by the current restrictions, which represents 11% of the total population of the region.

Then, the list of basic health zones which until Friday February 26 are confined to the perimeter:

Chamberí District: Andrés MelladoMoncloa – Aravaca District: Aravaca Linear city District: Jazmín Salamanca District: Montesa and General OraáGetafe: Getafe North On the other hand, they are so far the municipalities with mobility restrictions: El ÁlamoAlcobendasBecerril de la SierraBruneteCollalado de Villanza del Mananzo, Sebastián, Brunete, Collado de Campo, Grriñón, Mejoanzal, ReyesTorrejón de ArdozVillaconejosVillanueva del Pardillo.

Check if your region has restrictions

To find out in more detail if a specific area is affected by mobility restrictions, you can use this map which shows basic health areas and municipalities with perimeter closure. You will easily locate them because they are marked in red.

In addition, with this tool, you can check if the street of your home or work is in one of those areas where entry and exit are not allowed, except for duly justified exceptions. All you have to do is enter the name of the street that interests you on the map search engine. Keep in mind that adding the municipality will further refine the search.

If you navigate from the laSexta application, it allows you to zoom in with the “+” and “-” buttons to find the desired street or area.