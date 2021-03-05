Measures, curfews, confined areas and plan for Easter in Madrid due to COVID-19

Publication: Friday, March 5, 2021 6:32 AM

The Community of Madrid reviews this Friday the health measures to contain the coronavirus. Public health will report if it removes restrictions from Monday in some basic confined health zones or if it closes another perimeter.

Currently, the curfew in the region is still set at 11:00 p.m., when hotels must close. From 10:00 p.m. they will no longer be able to receive or serve new customers, but can continue to send food home until 00:00.

Meetings in private spaces, such as homes, will be prohibited in the case of non-cohabitants. In public areas there will be a maximum of four people. If they take place on hotel terraces, the limit will be six people.

As indicated by the president of the region, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, these measures, as well as the curfew, will last at least until March 12.

Facing Easter, the Community of Madrid has yet to announce its plan, although Ayuso remains determined not to close the region around the perimeter, allowing mobility and tourists from abroad and other regions to Spain to arrive.

These are the confined areas

The Community of Madrid has 17 basic health zones and five municipalities with mobility restrictions. In those areas affected by the restrictions, entry and exit are not permitted unless there is an appropriate justification.

This Friday, it is announced if some of these perimeter closures will be lifted from Monday or if new territorial limitations are added. The number of restricted areas in the region has decreased considerably in recent weeks thanks to favorable developments in data from the COVID-19 pandemic, and fewer and fewer territories are affected. However, Madrid remains the community with the worst data on the pandemic.

Currently, 5.9% of Madrid’s population has not been vaccinated, which represents a total of 390,000 Madrid residents. These are the localities with perimeter closures and the basic confined health zones:

Basic zones with restrictions in the capital of Madrid

Vinateros-Torito (Moratalaz) Andrés Mellado (Chamberí) General Oráa (Salamanca)

Base areas and municipalities subject to restrictions in the rest of the Community

María Curie (Leganés) Collado VillalbaSan Sebastián de los ReyesVillanueva del PardilloHoyo de ManzanaresTorrejón de Ardoz

Check the restrictions on the card

To find out more in detail if your region has mobility restrictions, you can consult this map where you can directly find out if your home or workplace is within the perimeter. Areas marked in red are those subject to restrictions.

You can also directly consult the name of a specific street. All you need to do is enter the name of the desired street in the map search engine. You will refine the search further by adding the municipality to which it belongs.

Remember that if you are navigating with the laSexta app, you can zoom in using “+” and “-” to find the desired street or area.