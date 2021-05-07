Measures in Asturias after the end of the state of alarm

Updated: Friday, May 7, 2021 12:36 PM

The Principality of Asturias has already prepared its plan for May 9, when the state of alert declines. In this sense, the region is already warning that neither the curfew nor the perimeter closures will be extended. However, different measures are envisaged depending on the epidemiological situation of the municipalities.

In this sense, especially before the end of the night mobility restriction, the delegate of the government of Asturias, Delia Losa, announced this Friday that the police control will be reinforced at night, because “it is the part of the day less protected from a legal point of view ”and in which“ situations may arise which increase the risk of contagion. ”Next, we review the new measures in the region:

– Curfew: the Principality will not extend the restriction on nighttime mobility, so citizens can be in the street at any time of the day.

– Perimeter closures: with the end of the alarm state, another measure is going down in history. Thus, free entry and exit from the community is authorized.

– Social meetings: from next Sunday there will be no maximum number of meetings. However, the regional government reserved the possibility, “in particularly serious and exceptional epidemiological situations”, to adopt measures likely to restrict this fundamental right, as well as movement.

– Hospitality: catering establishments can extend their hours, both indoors and on the terraces, until one in the morning from Sunday 9 May, coinciding with the end of the state of alarm. The activity in discotheques, dance halls, flamenco tablaos, amplified music halls or concert halls will also remain suspended.

– Retail: in establishments of more than 300 square meters, the capacity goes from 50 to 70% of the total capacity, the same limitation that companies located in shopping centers and parks must respect.