Measures in Castile and León after the end of the state of alarm

Publication: Friday, May 7, 2021 9:08 AM

Castilla y León enters a new phase of measures on May 9. As they indicated at the meeting, the intention is not to maintain the curfew in the area, as well as the perimeter closures, so that mobility is allowed at all levels.

Likewise, the hotel industry can open until midnight, although the closure of the interior of establishments will continue in municipalities with more than 150 cases per 100,000 inhabitants during the last two weeks. This agreement also provides that establishments will not be able to accept new clients after 11 p.m., and the midnight limit will prevail when risk levels 3 and 4 are maintained (current in all provinces), while infections descend to level 2, the hours will be extended until one in the morning.

Here are the main actions after the end of the alarm state:

– Curfew: it rises next Sunday, so night mobility is free.

– Closure of the perimeter: it will also increase next Sunday.

– Maximum number of meetings: the Junta de Castilla y León has not announced an extension of social measures, so the maximum also ends, according to the decree of the state of alarm. Measures such as the use of a mask or social distancing must be maintained.

– The alert level semaphore is maintained: the measures envisaged by the Interterritorial Council will govern, which establishes various actions according to the different alert levels -Castille and León is currently at level 4, therefore, the maximum capacity at 50 % in shops .