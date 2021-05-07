Measures in Catalonia after the end of the alarm state

Publication: Friday, May 7, 2021 12:23

Barely two days after the end of the state of alert, the government of Catalonia has already put on the table the restrictions against the coronavirus pandemic which will apply from May 9.

This community, like most others, will eliminate the perimeter lockdown and curfew. In other words, from next Sunday, entries and exits from Catalonia will be allowed without the need to present proof of mobility.

As for the rest of the capacity-related measures, the prosecution argued that social gatherings are limited to six people and that religious acts and civil ceremonies are limited to 50% capacity. However, it is the Superior Court of Justice that must render a final decision in this regard.

And it is that by not having the legal umbrella of the state of alert, the measures which imply a limitation of the fundamental rights will have to be approved by a judge. Something that could also happen with those that affect opening hours, in the event that an entity or citizen takes legal action against them.

Likewise, the Generalitat will limit the opening hours of restaurants and hotels to 11:00 p.m., while nightlife venues will continue to be closed.