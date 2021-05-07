Measures in Galicia after the end of the alarm state

Publication: Friday, May 7, 2021 09:21

On May 9, when the state of alarm declines, the curfew will also end in the region. La Xunta de Galicia does not plan to extend most of the restrictions in effect in the October decree of last year, so it also includes new developments in perimeter closures and hotel opening hours. .

Regarding this last point, the intention of the Xunta is that most of the new measures enter into force on Saturdays, so that bars can open until 11:00 p.m. that day, instead of only until 9:00 p.m. like now. ,. In addition, restaurants can open until one in the morning, while the rest will take effect on Sunday. Here we go over the main rules:

– Curfew: abolished in most of the region. However, the Galician government will maintain the restriction on night mobility from 11 p.m. in the municipalities with the highest incidence rates (currently five). A “gradual de-escalation”, in the words of the president of the Xunta, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, which will depend on the authorization of the Superior Court of Xustiza de Galicia.

– Social gatherings: maximum of four people not living together indoors and six outdoors. It also depends on TSXG approval.

– Perimeter closures: all mobility restrictions are lifted. Thus, according to Feijóo, “anyone” can go to Galicia, whether from Portugal or from other communities. Despite everything, in an attempt to mitigate the effect of this opening, the Galician government will “strengthen” the visitor register that it launched this summer, “mandatory” so that all people coming from a high-impact community are recorded, which will be offered the possibility of performing a diagnostic test.

Along with this, when it comes to municipal restriction levels, there will be four remaining, which will also maintain the same opening hours and capacity of recent weeks.