Measures in La Rioja after the end of the state of alarm

Posted: Friday May 7, 2021 10:24 AM

The government of La Rioja faces, like the rest of Spain, a new scenario of restrictions on May 9, when the state of alert declines. In this sense, the region does not plan to extend some of the main measures, such as curfews or perimeter closures, but it plans to maintain its traffic light system, which provides for different measures depending on the municipality, or standards in hospitality, which are expanded.

Regarding this last point, the traffic light establishes three levels, plus one intensified – compared to the current 6 -, according to which the percentages of capacity and the closing hours of the hotel industry change, even if the nightlife will not be able to open. .

Thus, at level 3, which would come into force on the 9th, with a cumulative incidence over 14 days in La Rioja of between 200 and 350 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, it will be the most restrictive. We review the measures in all cases:

– Curfew: the regional government has not asked the courts to extend it, so that night mobility is allowed from next Sunday.

– Social meetings: it will depend on the level at which the municipality is located. Even so, cases are provided in which the number of people who can meet is not limited.

– Perimeter closures: it goes up, so you can enter and exit the area freely.

– Capacity: will depend, as mentioned, on the alert level, although it is argued that in areas with higher incidence, the capacity of the hotel industry is limited to 50% of its capacity indoors, which would increase to 75% in the two previous levels; and it would be reduced to 33% in the intensified one. A decision that will be appealed by the hoteliers, as they announced.