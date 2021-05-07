Measures in Madrid after the end of the state of alarm

Publication: Friday, May 7, 2021 10:42

The Community of Madrid reported this Friday what will be its strategy against the coronavirus from May 9, the day when the state of alarm declines. Y, en este sentido, con el fin del decreto de octubre, del que dependen el toque de queda o los máximos en reuniones, entre otras cuestiones, se flexibilizan varias normas, especialmente en el caso de los aforos en el ámbito de la hostelería y trade.

Moreover, as reported by the regional executive, Madrid will not ask for an extension of the curfew from next Sunday. For its part, the perimeter closures had already been lifted after Easter, while the meeting maximums are removed, but with recommendations.

– Curfew: The curfew is lifted, allowing freedom of nocturnal mobility in the region.

– Perimeter closures: There is the freedom to enter and exit the region.

– Social meetings: There will be no maximum number of meetings, neither in public nor private spaces. However, it is recommended that they are a maximum of 6 people in public spaces and, in private spaces, only between cohabitants in private.

– Capacity: the hotel business can open from 6 a.m. to midnight, while new customers will not be admitted after 11 p.m. Consumption of bar is also prohibited. For its part, the capacity of shopping centers will be 75%, while cinemas will be able to open until midnight. In gymnasiums, the opening hours will be from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., with a capacity of 50%.

Along with this, the use of the mask will remain the same as before. For his part, the Acting Minister of Justice, Enrique López, calls for “responsibility” and asks the population to stay at home. Also, remember that alcohol consumption on the street is prohibited, so monitoring devices will be activated to ensure compliance with the law.