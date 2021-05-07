Measures in Murcia after the end of the alarm state

Publication: Friday May 7, 2021 1:48 PM

The region of Murcia will not extend the curfew from May 9. A measure that depends exclusively on the decree of the state of alarm and which, like the perimeter closures, Sunday will be history.

In this sense, the president of the regional government, Fernando López Miras, announced at a press conference that, despite the fact that he wanted to extend the restriction of night mobility, he doubts that the competent courts will approve the measure. Instead, he came up with another formula: limit non-essential activities from midnight to 6 a.m. We review the main measures from May 9th.

– Curfew: the region will not extend the curfew. In this way, the population will be free to circulate on the public highway at any time of the day.

– Perimeter closures: due to the end of the alarm state, from Sunday entry and exit of autonomy will be authorized without justification. However, containment measures will be taken in municipalities that have an incidence greater than 250 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, or in which it has increased by more than 80% compared to the data of the previous week.

– Social meetings: the Murcian executive indicated this Friday that the maximum number of meetings will be 6 people, both in public and private spaces. However, this is another measure that depends on the state of alarm, so the courts could overturn this decision.

– Hotels and other non-essential sectors: the non-essential activity will be closed from 00:00 to 6:00. Likewise, the maximum group of people in these establishments will be six people (not living together) per table on the terraces, while inside bars and restaurants it will be four.

“This is what the central government leaves us, which first hid behind the autonomous communities and now does it behind the judges,” said President López Miras, who criticized Pedro Sánchez “for ignoring the pandemic for a long time and abandon their plight for the communities. “