Measures in Navarre after the end of the alarm state

Publication: Friday, May 7, 2021 09:59

The Comunidad Foral de Navarra is one of the regions that has in mind to maintain some of the main restrictions of the state of alarm, despite the fact that it declines on May 9.

Thus, among the novelties concerning current measures, there is also the limitation of home meetings to a maximum of six people from two cohabiting units, excluding cohabitation, or the extension to 10 p.m. of reception terraces. We review the measures.

– Curfew: the intention is to maintain it between 11:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m., although for this it requires the approval of the Superior Court of Justice of Navarro.

– Perimeter closures: they will be lifted next Sunday, thus allowing free entry and exit of autonomy.

– Social meetings: if the justice approves it, there will be a maximum of six people from two housing units in the houses. In the public space, there will be a maximum of 6 people, excluding cohabitants.

– Opening hours: it will be extended until 10 p.m. in the case of terraces. For its part, the interiors will remain closed.

The government of Navarre, as reported this Thursday at a press conference by the vice president and executive spokesman Javier Remírez, has adopted these rules for the end of the state of alarm in mainly based on the decrease in infections suffered in recent days in the Comunidad Foral and in the good rhythm of the vaccination process, although the incidence is still high, hence the intention to maintain certain standards.