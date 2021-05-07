Measures of the Valencian Community after the state of alarm

Updated: Friday, May 7, 2021 8:10 AM

From next Sunday, when the state of alert declines, the Valencian Community will continue to maintain most of its restrictions, even if it also plans to relax them. In this sense, for this extension to take effect, the approval of the Superior Court of Justice of the Valencian Community is necessary. And, for this, you have already made the relevant request with the new measures.

Thus, the intention of the Generalitat from next May 9 revolves around maintaining the curfew (although delaying it by two hours), limiting people (to a maximum of 10) and capacity restrictions in places. of worship. Then, here are the measures in the region once approved by the courts:

– Curfew: from midnight to 6:00 a.m.

– Social meetings: maximum 10 people, both in public and private spaces.

– Perimeter closures: they are raised, so that Valencian citizens can leave and enter the region without having to justify any justification.

– Capacity limits: maximum 75% in places of worship.

From the hotel industry, the employer CONHOSTUR asked to extend the internal capacity of these places from one third to two thirds and the closing time until midnight, in order to recover the dinner service, as well as the reopening. nightlife, especially nightclubs, after a year of closure.

The Valencian Community has completed 50 consecutive days this week with a cumulative incidence of the virus fourteen days less in Spain (it is 42.10 cases per 100,000 inhabitants) and a week without death from coronavirus.