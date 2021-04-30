Measures, restrictions and areas confined by COVID-19 in Madrid

Publication: Thursday April 29, 2021 11:31 PM

The Community of Madrid has announced that all sanitary measures in force are extended until the end of the state of alarm on May 9. Thus, the Ayuso government is updating its measures and maintaining several confined areas, in particular 16 base areas and 3 localities.

These are the measures that remain in effect until the end of the alarm state.

The curfew remains in effect at 11:00 p.m., the hotel’s closing time.

Hotel establishments will not be able to receive new customers after 10 p.m. and, inside, tables can be for a maximum of four people. On terraces, this limit is six.

On the other hand, meetings at home and in private spaces with non-cohabitants are prohibited.

These are the confined areas

Up to 16 basic health zones and three municipalities continue to be confined, activating in these zones the entry and exit ban unless this is justified by reasons of force majeure requiring an express need for mobility. . Here are the areas and municipalities that continue with perimeter closures on April 28:

Basic health zones limited to the city of Madrid and the rest of the territory

Barajas: BarajasSan Blas-Canillejas: Rejas and Quinta de los MolinosArganzuela: ChoperaVilla de Vallecas: Villa de VallecasHortaleza: SilvanoSalamanca: CastellóChamberí: Eloy GonzaloLinear city: GandhiLa Latina: General FanjulanMajadaulaje Latina: General FanjulanMajadaulhafe Latina LaGandanfarLa FanjulanVaelajulaje LatinaGandanfarLa FanajulajarLa LatinaGandanfarlaGandanfarelaGandanfarlaGandanfarla Gandjulan PescaVa: Majadahonda del Majadahonda: Majadahonda del Majada: Barcelona

Confined municipalities

Manzanares el RealMoralzarzalSan Agustín de Guadalix

Check restricted areas on the map

To find out which areas are currently restricted in the Community of Madrid, you can use this map which helps you to know precisely the restrictions. With this tool, you can directly check whether your home or workplace maintains mobility limits. These areas are marked in red.

In addition, you can write the name of the street you want to know, more specifically if it is confined. You just have to enter the name in the cartographic search engine and if you add the municipality to which it belongs, the search will be even more restricted.

If you are navigating with the laSexta app, remember that you can zoom in using “+” and “-” to search for the street or area you want.