Measuring leadership, a lever for change for successful teams

As psychologist expert in talent and business management Tania Grande has already analyzed in this article, 2021 will require an improvement in professional profiles and, therefore, companies. It is estimated that more than half of professionals need to update their skills and, to achieve this goal, the role of the leader will be fundamental.

Technical skills will continue to be important, high specialization and mastery of the technology appropriate for each type of position will be rewarded. These so-called difficult skills will only have their maximum meaning if you know how to model and take advantage of soft skills. Soft skills are those that enhance the purely technical. This type of hybrid and social skills are those that have a direct impact on the corporate culture, on the beliefs that support and empower teams.

Helpful and inspiring leaders for the moment we are going through and the context of resilience and growth that we will face next year must have 5 core competencies. Strategic capacity, which makes it possible to set and organize the course in the medium and long term; leadership, which directs, supports and provides multiplication capacity within the team; the value of being an ambassador of one’s own corporate culture, which implies knowing in detail the peculiarities of the organization, acting as a speaker for development and generating a positive climate. In addition, leaders need to improve the ability to delegate to encourage responsibility in their employees and it is essential that they know how to provide focus and support to improve. The fifth most requested skill is precisely vision and social networking. Analyzing the environment, knowing how to interpret it, reviewing compliance with strategy is fundamental. And in this comes the capacity for active listening, consistency with words and actions and the generation of good team structures.

It seems logical and sometimes even simple. However, when organizations approach professionalization of leadership, they are faced with a trade-off: how to measure and guide the development of better leadership? This is the key to creating successful teams. The solution is to have experts in talent, human resources and team development. And also, have tools that facilitate the process in an integral way and allow to have data to measure and improve. This is what TUUP offers, the tool that supports professionals throughout their journey and, therefore, is the key with which companies can create and improve optimal structures for their markets and their objectives.

“TUUP allows you to assess soft skills because it analyzes and assesses behavior,” explains Tania Grande, specialist in talents, business management and CEO of the company. The profiles are made up of knowledge (knowledge), skills (know-how), motivation (wanting to do) “and all of this translates into observable and measurable behaviors, which is the means of mapping and improving talents”, Emphasizes Grande.

In the case of leaders, specific assessments and tests are required, able to take a picture of the 5 skills mentioned above and others that have a strong influence on team building and achieving results. TUUP is a psychological and professional measurement tool that can be supplemented with other types of leadership work actions such as developmental assessments, accountability processes, and gamification and feedback systems. “It’s about selecting the right tools for each type of organization and giving them meaning with the advice of a professional team or the human resources who use them,” adds Grande.

