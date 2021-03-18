MediaMarkt Espaa, awarded for its ability to attract and retain talent

The company’s commitment to development opportunities, a good working environment, as well as autonomy and confidence with higher positions, among the issues most valued by its professionals

MediaMarkt Iberia, the omnichannel retailer of consumer electronics and related services in Spain, has obtained the Certification as a Great Place to Work, awarded by the consultancy firm Great Place to Work, leader in the identification and Excellent Places to Work certification.

After a diagnosis of the organizational environment, which includes a global questionnaire among employees, the company obtained this certification which certifies that MediaMarkt Iberia is an organization with a culture of great trust, capable of attracting and retaining talent.

More precisely, the results of the survey reveal the special appreciation that its professionals have on the way the company contributes to society, in particular 74% feel satisfied with the initiatives launched by MediaMarkt. As well as the feeling of pride in belonging to the company, and that they like going to work, with 79% and 76% respectively.

In addition, 75% of professionals say that there is at MediaMarkt a feeling of “family” or “team” and 76% greatly appreciate the celebration of special events between employees.

Among the main HR strategies implemented by MediaMarkt Iberia, its work to promote a good working environment, development opportunities within teams, as well as autonomy and trust with higher positions stands out.

According to Alberto lvarez Ayuso, Managing Director of MediaMarkt Iberia, “For MediaMarkt, people are a fundamental pillar of the business. This certification is the first recognition of our commitment to put people at the center of our strategy ”.

For Xavier Mas, Director of Human Resources at MediaMarkt Iberia, “being part of Great Place To Work is the first step in recognizing that in the company we have a lot to offer people, in addition to unique recognition from all the people who already are. is part of the large MediaMarkt family. We are very proud to obtain this certification and we hope to improve year after year thanks to Great Place To Work ”.

