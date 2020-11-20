Medical Billing Companies- Get Benefited with this Outstanding Thanks Giving offer

COVID-19 has given huge amount of stress to medical billing companies with continuous follow-ups for accounts receivables and reimbursement of claims. Your clients must be pushing you get all claims settled without any delay. The account receivables must have been accumulated like anything & the time invested in AR follow up might have affected the overall team’s productivity.

To know more about us @ https://bit.ly/3nzCj0w

24/7 Medical Billing Services realizes the vast coding works piled up in your company and would like to assist you at this situation.

As a courtesy for the great effort you have put in, 24/7 Medical Billing Services is offering free AR audits to your clients’ data for a limited period. Billing companies that register with us within the Thanks Giving month are eligible for this offer.

What impact can our free AR audits bring to your company?

Our team of AR experts conducts in-house AR audits of your clients’ data and support you bringing back all the dollars that are stuck with Payers for a long time.

Our AR audit reports can help you identify the pain points of coding and correct it before you submit your claims to Payers.

Our free AR audits can support to ensure claims are not delayed and receive reimbursements on-time.

Get an offer details @ https://bit.ly/3nzCj0w

24/7 Medical Billing Services is a HIPAA compliant company; therefore, you need not keep any concerns towards your client data when it is in our auditing process. This offer is only to reduce your workload at this current situation, and we assure that no direct communication will be enabled with any of your clients from our company.

Grab this offer as soon as you can, since it will no more be valid after 30th of November 2020. The company and its team make sure that your medical billing process is under your control, so you do not worry about transparency in any aspect.

If you think our offer excites you, give us a call at +1-888-502-0537 right now or drop us an e-mail at info@247medicalbillingservices.com to avail it instantly.

Media Contact –

Hari Sudan, Media Relations,

24/7 Medical Billing Services,

16192 Coastal Hwy,

Lewes, DE – 19958

Tel: + 1 -888-502-0537

Email – info@247medicalbillingservices.com

Website – www.247medicalbillingservices.com