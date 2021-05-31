Meditation gives us peace and a healthy lifestyle – Whidbey Daily News

By controlling thoughts, it removes negative emotions and allows positive thoughts to come in. It works to create restraint between body and mind. Intermittent attention is more effective in employment and the elderly.

By controlling thoughts, it removes negative emotions and allows positive thoughts to come in. It works to create restraint between body and mind. Intermittent attention is more effective in employment and the elderly. If women do this after menopause, then they will also get more benefits from it. This will allow faster energy flow in the body.

What is in the posture for meditation

Wear loose green clothes. Close your eyes and sit up straight. The spine should be straight and the neck should not be bent. The hands should be in a posture of meditation and the limbs should be meditated on first.

Meditate from the age of 12 onwards

Meditation can be done at any age. But children under 12 should be allowed to play in the open. So the elderly can do any meditation. If you can’t do it while sitting, it can also happen while sleeping. Psychiatric patients must seek medical advice once.

How is the place

Arrange a space at home for meditation. After a few days, just sitting there will give you positive energy. Meditation can be done when you are out of the house or even in get fee when time allows.

For how long

There is no set time for meditation. Can do from five minutes to an hour. Morning is the best time. Keep your mind calm, so drink half a glass of water before meditating.

How to do interman meditation

Step 1- Sit in a meditation posture, moving the meditation from bottom to top on each part of the body. There is a little sensation on each part. Starting from the heels, reach to the head. Then pull those parts a little and focus on it. Then let loose.

Step 2- Pay attention to the sounds around you. Don’t stop at one sound, but move on from it and then pay attention to the other sounds. Gradually shift your focus toward the end. Try to hear the sound of your breathing. Slowly focus between both eyes. See the compositions there as a base.

Step 3 – After this, take care of the surrounding odor. Then pay attention to the tongue. Feel the taste that comes in the moment. Pay full attention to the tongue. After this, take care of the skin. Feel a small touch on the skin. Then say in your mind, I practice the inner mind. I want to witness all the experiences. The sensations in the body must be seen in the same sense. It makes the mind happy.

Rest position

After this go to bed for about 7-7 minutes and let the body loose. Even if you sweat, do not move the body. Understand the thoughts that come to your mind and let them go. Don’t get caught up in them. Accept every idea and let it go. Don’t stop thinking. Then let good and bad thoughts come out of your mind. Then sit up. Now chant Om three times. Rub the palms of both hands together. Put the palms over the eyes. Open your eyes

Nilesh Tiwari, Yoga-Meditation Specialist, Indore

