Meena Harris Viral: Meena Harris goes viral after tweet about Indian farmers protest: Kamla Harris niece Meena went viral by tweeting about Indian farmers movement

Celebrities from all over the world have come down to support the peasant movement in India. The controversy also arose but Meeni Harris, who was involved in the controversy, is not going to bow down. Meena is the niece of Kamala Harris, the Vice President of the United States, who had little knowledge of India before. However, as a lawyer by profession, Meena is also very famous in America. She recently tweeted in support of the movement, after which she was targeted by a section of Indian social media users. However, he again fought back strongly.

Twitter Anger Suppression

Meena wrote on Twitter on Friday: “I will not be afraid and not be silent.” In fact, he had tweeted earlier: “It is no coincidence that the world’s oldest democracy was attacked a month ago and the world’s largest democracy is under attack. He is linked. We should all be angry about the Internet shutdown in India and the violence of paramilitary forces against farmers. He was then targeted by right-wing trolls. Meena’s response to the trollers is getting even more viral.

“What would you have done in India …”

Meena also shared a photo in which members of the United Hindu Front burn her poster. He wrote: “I spoke for the human rights of Indian farmers and saw the reaction”. He then wrote again: “It seems strange when you see your image burn at the hands of a fundamentalist mob, but imagine what they would have done if we had lived in India. I’m saying that 23-year-old Nodeep Kaur, who fights for workers’ rights, was arrested and tortured in custody, sexually harassed. He was held for 20 days without bail.

Who is Meena Harris?

Meena is the daughter of Kamala Harris’s sister, Maya. Meena, who studied at prestigious Stanford and Harvard Law Universities, worked as a data privacy and cybersecurity lawyer. She is also a New York Times bestselling author. Her book “Ambitious Girl” came out just a few weeks ago. He also wrote a picture book “The Great Idea of ​​Kamala and Maya” about his mother and Kamala. Harris, who advocates for social justice, also launched the “ Women’s Phenomenal Action Campaign ” in 2016.

Photo: Reuters