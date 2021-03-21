Meet Alder Lake, the twelfth generation of Intel

Intel has changed CEOs, but it’s too early to notice the changes in product development. Especially when Alder Lake, the twelfth generation is already designed and unfortunately little new.

Intel Alder Lake will stay at 10nm

This information comes from certain slides to which Videocardz has had access. Unfortunately, the first thing we see is Alder Lake will remain at 10nm. It will be a SuperFin processor that will have Golden Cov + architecture cores. This will allow to have a performance of 20% more compared to this generation. On the other hand, the multi-threaded performance is increased by 100%, probably thanks to the existence of more cores.

The processor will feature HGS (Hardware Guided Scheduling) which will work with Windows 10 task scheduler to assign tasks to cores and threads. It could improve the performance of Windows computers.

But it will retain its DDR4 and PCI 4.0 compatibility while supporting DDR5 with speeds of 4800MT / s and PCI 5.0 support. In addition, it will support Thunderbolt 4 and Intel Optane H20 memories.

That if, it looks like we’ll have to wait a bit before we see these processors on the market, at least on the desktop. The laptop processors are rumored to come sooner.

The problem is that Intel will still not meet the goal of going below 10nm until 2023 according to VideoCardz data. The positive reading of the new generation is that hearts will double up to 16.

Intel must react as quickly as possible to its competition. AMD and Qualcomm threaten the company’s long-term security. They have already lost their hegemony and, while AMD already has its fourth generation Ryzen with 7nm in Intel, it won’t arrive for two years. Maybe by then AMD is already at 5nm.