Meeting summaries are coming to Teams this month

In January, a long-awaited new feature is coming to Microsoft Teams called “Meeting Summary”. In fact, the feature is expected to start rolling out in late January and will be available to all Microsoft Teams users in mid-February.

All the information about Teams meetings at your fingertips

Originally announced in September 2020, this new meeting experience will allow meeting participants or those unable to attend the meeting to access meeting content once it is over. Microsoft Teams will automatically share the meeting recording. As well as transcription, chat, file shares, and more in the Meeting Details tab.

The feature can be extremely useful for Teams users in learning scenarios. This makes it easy to find everything we need to update ourselves instead of contacting the meeting organizer. The summaries will be accessible to Microsoft Teams users and from the meeting event in your Outlook calendar.

On top of that, Microsoft has also confirmed another major update in development for Teams. The company is introducing a new meeting lobby setting in Teams. To allow meeting organizers to ensure that only users invited to the meeting can join the meeting after scheduling a new meeting.

The feature is on the Microsoft 365 list for the feature indicates that it is currently in development and is expected to be released in February. At launch, the feature will be available for production and GCC environments. This is a minor update, but it should help team meeting organizers have more control over their meetings. New features to make us even more comfortable in Teams.