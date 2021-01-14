Meeting to extend ERTE ends with no deal and new government proposal

Publication: Thursday January 14, 2021 9:01 PM

The government, unions and employers have not reached an agreement on the extension of the temporary work regulation files (ERTE), but they are called to continue negotiations. ERTEs will expire on January 31.

During this meeting, the executive presented a new proposal to be discussed with the social partners. In the absence of an agreement, negotiations will continue for the next few days, although there is no date set for a new meeting.

This afternoon, CCOO Secretary General Unai Sordo stressed that “the swords are still high” at the negotiating table to extend the ERTE. The main stumbling blocks would be both the exemptions and the employer’s request to make job retention more flexible for six months.

For now, Labor Minister Yolanda Díaz has announced that the current ERTE system will be maintained, with some modifications to streamline its processing. The ban on dismissal, the distribution of dividends and overtime, as well as the commitment to maintain employment for six months, will also be preserved.

In addition, the workers affected by ERTE will continue to have access to the service without a grace period, the period consumed will not be calculated until January 2022 and the service will be equivalent to 70% of the regulatory base.

According to the latest Social Security data, at the end of December, more than 755,610 workers were at ERTE, although at the height of the pandemic, protected workers had reached more than 3.4 million.