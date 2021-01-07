Meetings in Teams will have a more interactive experience

Microsoft Teams meetings on Windows 10 are about to get even more interactive and engaging with a new feature called “Digital Signage”. This new feature will arrive in March according to a statement from Microsoft.

Last year, Microsoft updated its Teams video conferencing service to Together mode to help people stay in touch. Teams are currently using AI to project your avatar into a virtual room with other participants to create real meeting and brainstorming sessions.

Teams prepare for a quality jump after Together mode

While Together mode works great, it is not intended for all meetings. With the new dynamic view and extraordinary AI, Microsoft plans to make its traditional meetings more engaging and dynamic.

The new dynamic view will make it easy for users to share their content with attendees and give you more control over the presentation.

For example, the dynamic view allows us to see shared content and other participants in a meeting. The meeting screen will automatically optimize to focus on both shared and video participants, so we can easily present our ideas and interact with others.

Microsoft is also adding new controls to show shared content and specific participants in parallel. This feature is particularly useful when you need to present your project with your group.

“Currently, when viewing shared content in Microsoft Teams meetings, the presenter or attendee video is small. Dynamic view displays content and video in parallel [y actualmente] It should be available in March, ”Microsoft said.

Other improvements to come for teams

In addition to the dynamic view, it is planned to activate the low data mode. This will help Teams users with slow or limited internet connection. The low data consumption mode will also help us to reduce the data usage in the case of strict bandwidth usage.

This feature should also start rolling out in the coming weeks. Be able to configure through settings or profile menu.