meetings of a "family unit" or of a maximum of 6 non-partners (not counting the children)

December 16, 2020

12/16/2020

Galicia points out in its Christmas plan that the meetings of the Christmas celebrations consist only of “a family unit” on all holiday dates. This was explained on Wednesday by the Minister of Health, Julio García Comesaña, at the end of the meeting of the committee which advises the Galician government.

La Xunta recommends that the celebrations take place with a single “bubble of coexistence”, with the exception of “the incorporation of an additional person in this celebration” in the case of elderly people living alone.

In the event that this maximum of two family bubbles should “break”, the committee sets a limit of six people, a count in which those under ten will not count.

