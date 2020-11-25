meetings of up to 10 people and curfew at 1:30

Madrid plans to raise the maximum number of participants in family and social gatherings to 10 people on December 24, 25 and 31, as well as January 1 and 6. He also suggests reducing the curfew for Christmas Eve and New Years Eve, so that it starts at 1:30 a.m. and lasts until 6 a.m.

This is the Christmas plan that the Community will raise this Wednesday at the Interterritorial Health Council and to which LaSexta was able to access, after knowing yesterday that the government is running a project which recommends limiting meetings to six people on these holidays, as well as a curfew starting at 1:00 am on Christmas Eve and New Years Eve.

Thus, Madrid proposes to go further, increasing the number of people who can meet on public holidays and making the curfew a little more flexible for December 25 and January 1, which currently operates between midnight and midnight. 6 a.m. in the region.

We expand this information