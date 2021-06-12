Megha Rajagopalan: Megha Rajagopalan wins Pulitzer Prize on Uyghur detention camps in China Report: Indian-born journalist Megha Rajagopalan receives Pulitzer Prize

new York

Indian-born journalist Megha Rajagopalan received the Pulitzer Prize. It is considered the biggest award in the world of journalism. Megha had revealed the truth about Chinese detention camps to the world through her reporting. He analyzed satellite photos and told how China imprisoned millions of Uyghur Muslims.

Megha’s dad congratulates his daughter

Megha Rajagopalan posted her father’s congratulatory message on Twitter. In this post, her father Megha was congratulated on receiving the Pulitzer Prize. Her dad wrote that congratulations Megha, mom just gave me this message. Pulitzer Prize. Very good. In response to which Megha responded by writing an acknowledgment.

Pulitzer Prize for Neil Bedi

Along with Megha, two journalists from Internet media Buzzfeed News also received the Pulitzer Prize. Indian-born journalist Neil Bedi also received the Pulitzer Prize in the local reporting category. He did an investigative story for the Tampa Bay Times into the child trafficking of officials in Florida.

Pulitzer arrested the girl who recorded George Floyd’s murder

Darnella Frasier from America received the Pulitzer Special Mention. He recorded the incident in Minnesota in which black American George Floyd lost his life. After that, there were huge protests against racial violence not only in America but around the world.

When was the Pulitzer Prize created?

The Pulitzer Prize for Journalism was first awarded in 1917 and is considered America’s most prestigious honor. Years like 2020 must have been rare in journalism when everything that happened was affected by Kovid-19. The awards ceremony was previously scheduled to take place on April 19, but has been postponed to June. Last year, the announcement of the winners was also delayed by two weeks as board members were busy due to the pandemic situation and needed more time to assess the candidates.

List of winners

Explanatory Reports – Andrew Chang, Lawrence Hurley, Andrea Januta, Jaime Dowell, Jackie Botts, Reuters

News Photographer – Associated Press Photography Staff

Biography – Le Pen and Tamara Penn, The Dead Rise

Reportage photography – Emilio Morenati, Associated Press

Music – Tania Leone, Stride

Special quote – Daniela Frazier

Fiction – Luigi Erdick, the night watchman

Non-fiction – David Zuccino, The Wilmington Lie

Poetry – Natalie Diaz, Postcolonial Love Poem

History – Marcia Chatelain, Franchisee

Drama – Katori Hall, King of the Hot Wing

Public Service – The New York Times

Audio report – Lisa Hagen, Chris Hegzel, Graham Smith, Robert Little

Editorial writing – Robert Greene

Review – Weasley Morris, The New York Times

Commentary – Michael Paul Williams, Richmond Times Dispatch

Feature Film Writing – Mitchell S Jackson, Runners World

Article Writing – Naja Rost, California Sunday Magazine

International reports – Megha Rajagopalan, Alison Killing, Christo Bushek

National Report – The Marshall Project, ALdotcom, IndyStar, Invisible Institute

Local Reporting – Kathleen McGrory, Neil Bedi, Tampa Bay Times

Exoplanetary report – Ed Young, The Atlantic

Investigative Reporting – Matt Rochelle, Vernal Coleman, Laura Crimaldi, Evan Allen, Brendan McCarthy, The Boston Globe

Latest news – Star Tribune