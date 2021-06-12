Megha Rajagopalan: Megha Rajagopalan wins Pulitzer Prize on Uyghur detention camps in China Report: Indian-born journalist Megha Rajagopalan receives Pulitzer Prize
new York
Indian-born journalist Megha Rajagopalan received the Pulitzer Prize. It is considered the biggest award in the world of journalism. Megha had revealed the truth about Chinese detention camps to the world through her reporting. He analyzed satellite photos and told how China imprisoned millions of Uyghur Muslims.
Megha’s dad congratulates his daughter
Megha Rajagopalan posted her father’s congratulatory message on Twitter. In this post, her father Megha was congratulated on receiving the Pulitzer Prize. Her dad wrote that congratulations Megha, mom just gave me this message. Pulitzer Prize. Very good. In response to which Megha responded by writing an acknowledgment.
Pulitzer Prize for Neil Bedi
Along with Megha, two journalists from Internet media Buzzfeed News also received the Pulitzer Prize. Indian-born journalist Neil Bedi also received the Pulitzer Prize in the local reporting category. He did an investigative story for the Tampa Bay Times into the child trafficking of officials in Florida.
Pulitzer arrested the girl who recorded George Floyd’s murder
Darnella Frasier from America received the Pulitzer Special Mention. He recorded the incident in Minnesota in which black American George Floyd lost his life. After that, there were huge protests against racial violence not only in America but around the world.
Pulitzer Prize 2021: Darnella Frazier, who recorded the murder of George Floyd, received the Pulitzer Prize, see full list
When was the Pulitzer Prize created?
The Pulitzer Prize for Journalism was first awarded in 1917 and is considered America’s most prestigious honor. Years like 2020 must have been rare in journalism when everything that happened was affected by Kovid-19. The awards ceremony was previously scheduled to take place on April 19, but has been postponed to June. Last year, the announcement of the winners was also delayed by two weeks as board members were busy due to the pandemic situation and needed more time to assess the candidates.
List of winners
Explanatory Reports – Andrew Chang, Lawrence Hurley, Andrea Januta, Jaime Dowell, Jackie Botts, Reuters
News Photographer – Associated Press Photography Staff
Biography – Le Pen and Tamara Penn, The Dead Rise
Reportage photography – Emilio Morenati, Associated Press
Music – Tania Leone, Stride
Special quote – Daniela Frazier
Fiction – Luigi Erdick, the night watchman
Non-fiction – David Zuccino, The Wilmington Lie
Poetry – Natalie Diaz, Postcolonial Love Poem
History – Marcia Chatelain, Franchisee
Drama – Katori Hall, King of the Hot Wing
Public Service – The New York Times
Audio report – Lisa Hagen, Chris Hegzel, Graham Smith, Robert Little
Editorial writing – Robert Greene
Review – Weasley Morris, The New York Times
Commentary – Michael Paul Williams, Richmond Times Dispatch
Feature Film Writing – Mitchell S Jackson, Runners World
Article Writing – Naja Rost, California Sunday Magazine
International reports – Megha Rajagopalan, Alison Killing, Christo Bushek
National Report – The Marshall Project, ALdotcom, IndyStar, Invisible Institute
Local Reporting – Kathleen McGrory, Neil Bedi, Tampa Bay Times
Exoplanetary report – Ed Young, The Atlantic
Investigative Reporting – Matt Rochelle, Vernal Coleman, Laura Crimaldi, Evan Allen, Brendan McCarthy, The Boston Globe
Latest news – Star Tribune