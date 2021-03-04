Meghan Duchess of Sussex: Duchess of Sussex Interview with Meghan Oprah Winfrey

London

The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry and Duchess of Sussex Megan Merkle are fiercely raised in the British royal family. Megan has openly stated that if lies are spread about us, Buckingham Palace cannot expect her and Prince Harry to be silent. In fact, Prince Harry and Megan gave an interview to American talk show host Oprah Winfrey. In which Megan targeted the British Royal Family and the British media a few days ago following allegations made by a former colleague.

Megan lashed out at Oprah Winfrey in an interview

Oprah Winfrey asks Megan how did you like hearing about Buckingham Palace? Tell your truth today. After which Megan said if he was in danger of losing things, I mean … there are already a lot of things that have been lost. Buckingham Palace is investigating royal staff who intimidate the allegations. The allegations of bullying against Meghan emerged following an interview with Winfrey.

The interview teaser created a ruckus

In a 30-second teaser for US media channel CBS, Winfrey asked the Duchess “What do you think of Buckingham after hearing your truth today?” What Megan Said I Don’t Know What They Could Expect We Will Be Silent The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down as senior working Royals in March 2020 and now reside in California.

Harry and Megan’s relationship with the royal family is broken

In a statement released by Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, Buckingham Palace said the Prince and Princess had informed the Queen of his decision. The one-year deadline for the initial declaration of severing ties with the monarchy ends next month. The 94-year-old Queen has written to him about the decision.

He specifies that upon his return, all his honorary military appointments and posts in the monarchy will be distributed among the other active members of the royal family. A statement released by Buckingham Palace said the Prince and Princess of Sussex had confirmed to the Queen that they would not be returning as executive members of the Royal Family.