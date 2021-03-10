meghan markle interview: UK TV show host Piers Morgan quits the Meghan Markle show Fiasco: Pearson Morgan from Great Britain quits the show due to the Megan Markle controversy

London

In front of American celebrity host Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry and his wife Megan Markle expressed the ‘pain’ they found in the royal household, which caused a sensation in the British media. Even as the controversy grew, famous British presenter Pearce Morgan left his show “Good Morning Britain”. Not only that, after that he again expressed his anger at Megan by tweeting.

Pearce said he didn’t believe what Megan said in an interview with Oprah Winfrey. After that, he was severely criticized. People say that when discussing your own sanity you should not be treated that way and should be treated with sympathy.

‘No trust in Markle’

After leaving the show, Pearce tweeted: ‘I said on Monday that I didn’t believe Megan Markle in the Oprah Winfrey interview. I have thought about this idea a lot and I am still not convinced. If you did, that’s fine. He added: “Freedom of speech is a peak at which I am ready to die. Thank you for the love and the hate. I will spend more time with my thoughts.

After Megan’s interview, Morgan criticized her and said she didn’t trust any of Megan’s words. He called Megan “Princess Pinocchio” in a tweet. After that, when a presenter asked Pearce about his attitude on a live program, he left the show angry. ITV then announced that Pearce was leaving the series. According to the UK media regulator, 41,000 complaints were lodged against Monday’s program, after which an investigation was launched.

Meghan Markle interview LIVE: Megan Markle tells Oprah Winfrey that the pain in the British royal house “ didn’t want to live anymore ”, recalls Prince Harry of his mother Diana

In fact, during her interview, Megan described Buckingham Palace as “jailed” where her credit card, license and passport were deposited. Not only that, she had said there was a time when she didn’t want to live and thought she was dying in her mind. Most of the controversy arose over Megan’s claim in which she spoke about the color of son Archie inside the palace. He also said he was not granted safety due to his son’s failure to make him a prince, which he feared.