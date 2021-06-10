Meghan Markle’s daughter: now Prince Harry – There has been a ruckus on behalf of Meghan Lilibet’s daughter, Queen’s permission has not been taken – controversy has arisen over Lilibet’s name as the prince’s daughter Harry

London

Prince Harry was due to issue a statement on Wednesday naming his newborn daughter Lillibet after her grandmother’s last name, Queen Elizabeth II. Earlier sources at Buckingham Palace claimed the 95-year-old Queen had not been questioned about the decision to appoint. A royal palace source told the BBC the couple had not asked the Queen to name their newborn daughter. He rejected reports that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spoke to the Queen before the name was born.

Lilibet ‘Lily’ Diana Mountbatten-Windsor was born on June 4 in Santa Barbara, California, where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex currently live. The birth was officially announced on Sunday. A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said: “The Duke already spoke to his family before the announcement. In fact, he spoke to his grandmother first.

“During the conversation, he expressed his hope to name his daughter Lilibet in honor of her grandmother,” the spokesperson said. They wouldn’t have kept the name if she hadn’t supported him. ” The name has been given.

This nickname first appeared when Elizabeth was very young and couldn’t pronounce her name correctly. His grandfather George V affectionately called him Lilibet. Later, the Queen’s late husband, the Duke of Edenberg, also affectionately called him of the same name.