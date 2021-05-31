Mehul Choksi admitted to hospital in Dominica Extradition possibility to India diminished

Strong points:

Diamond merchant Mehul Choksi has been admitted to hospital in Dominica, a Caribbean country. Choksi is said to have been taken to Chinese Friendship Hospital in Dominica Mehul Choksi’s lawyer also confirmed hospitalization of his client Heroseau

Diamond businessman Mehul Choksi, who fled by defrauding Indian rupee crore banks, has been admitted to hospital in Dominica, a Caribbean country. Mehul’s corona report turned negative. It is said that Mehul Choksi was taken to China Friendship Hospital in Dominica. Mehul’s lawyer also confirmed that his client had been admitted to the hospital. With this latest bet from the fugitive businessman, the possibility of his extradition to India soon seems to be looming.

It is not yet clear why Mehul Choksi was taken to hospital. Meanwhile, it is said that two Indian agents allegedly involved in the kidnapping of Mehul Choksi have now left Dominica. These agents named Bhandal Gurjit and Singh Gurmeet are said to have now left Dominica after going to court. Earlier, the Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, Gaston Brown, had made a new disclosure. He said Choksi may have gone to neighboring Dominica via a yacht to have dinner with his girlfriend or to have a “good time”.

“I went to Dominica to have dinner with a girlfriend or have a good time”

According to Antigua Newsroom, Brown said the Dominican government and law enforcement could extradite him to India because he is an Indian national. He said: ‘According to the information we get, Mehul Choksi may have gone to Dominica to have dinner with his girlfriend or have a good time and got caught there. It will be a historic mistake because Choksi is a citizen of Antigua and we cannot extradite him.

“The problem is that if Choksi is deported because he is a citizen of Antigua, while his citizenship is unstable, he still enjoys constitutional and statutory protection,” Brown said. We have no doubt that Choksi’s citizenship will eventually be revoked as he has not disclosed any information about himself.

Choksi was captured in neighboring Dominica

According to Antigua Newsroom, a private Qatar Airways plane landed at Dominica’s Douglas-Charles Airport, sparking speculation over Choksi’s extradition. Choksi, who went missing under mysterious circumstances from Antigua and Barbuda, has been arrested in neighboring Dominica. Brown said on the Radisha show that the plane came from India with the documents required for Choksi’s extradition.

However, Indian authorities have not officially confirmed this. According to publicly available data from Qatar’s executive flight A7CEE, the plane took off from Delhi airport at 3:44 a.m. on May 28 and reached Dominica at 1:16 a.m. local time the same day.