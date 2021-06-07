Mehul Choksi antigua: Mehul Choksi complains to Antigua police about her kidnapping appoints mystery woman, 2 Indians as kidnappers: Mehul Choksi complains to Antigua police about her kidnapping

Strong points:

Punjab National Bank scam mastermind Mehul Choksi has played a new trick to avoid coming to India. He said in a letter of complaint to the Antigua police that I had been forcibly beaten and taken to Dominica. He recounted the hand of friend Barbara Jaberica in her kidnapping. Not only that, this fugitive diamond dealer even claimed that the Antigua Police people were the ones who attacked.

Said – eight to ten people beaten

Mehul said in this letter of complaint that for a year I had been living in Antigua as a friend with Barbara Jaberica. On May 23, he asked me to come and pick him up from my house. When I got there, 8-10 people came to beat me mercilessly. Mehul also said these people claimed to be linked to Antigua Police. I was barely conscious. They took my phone, my watch and my wallet. They told me they didn’t want to steal from me and returned my money.

Girlfriend’s hand was told during kidnapping

This runaway diamond dealer claimed that Barbara Jaberica did not help me when I was beaten. He neither called for help nor tried to help in any other way. What Jaberika did during this time proves that she was an integral part of this whole plan to kidnap me.

Antigua police have yet to respond to Mehul Choksi’s letter of complaint. It is believed that if action is taken or if Antigua Police investigate Mehul’s return to India may take longer.

Mehul was arrested by Dominican police on Wednesday

Mehul Choksi was arrested by Dominican police on Wednesday evening after his alleged disappearance. He has since been detained by Dominican police. The Prime Minister of Antigua had previously said he would not bring Choksi back to his country and wanted him to be brought directly back to India. However, the Dominica court suspended his extradition. The case will be heard again on June 2. Now, it is believed that in view of the indication of the Prime Minister of Antigua, the government of India may present some documents during the hearing.

