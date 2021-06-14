Mehul Choksi Citizen: Indian Authorities Tell Dominica Court His Citizenship Claims Are False

rosseau

Mehul Choksi, a businessman who had run away from Indian banks, has Indian citizenship and his application to relinquish his citizenship was rejected. Indian authorities said so in the affidavit submitted to the Dominica High Court. They say Choksi’s claim to renounce citizenship under the 1955 Citizenship Act is false.

The affidavit states that Choksi’s claims are false and that he is still a citizen of India. He states that the request to renounce citizenship is against Indian law and is false. It was said in the affidavit that India raised the issue of revocation of citizenship with the government of Antigua and Barbuda because it was granted citizenship for the wrong reasons.

This affidavit was filed by the Consular Office of the High Commission of India. He said Choksi is wanted on the list of Indian law enforcement agencies to investigate crimes committed in India. The CBI, which is investigating the PNB scam case, also filed an affidavit in Dominica court opposing Choksi’s bail application.

The affidavit states that Choksi is the mastermind of several companies and, along with others, received the money through unfair means. The CBI told the court that Interpol also issued a Red Notice on the Indian government’s complaint. Dominica’s High Court denied Choksi’s bail application.

